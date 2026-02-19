HMS Bergbau Acquires South African Mining Firm: A Major Expansion
HMS Bergbau AG strengthens its global footprint with a strategic majority stake in South Africa’s Hoshoza Resources Vryheid, unlocking new coal production and growth potential.
Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
- HMS Bergbau AG acquires 75% of South African mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid (HRV)
- The acquisition was approved by the South African government and includes a mining license for metallurgical coal in KwaZulu-Natal
- The reactivation of a temporarily closed coal mine is planned for Q2/2026, with an initial extraction of around 200,000 tons annually
- Future expansion could increase total coal production to approximately 650,000 tons per year, including additional underground operations
- The company will hold full rights for the mine's coal production, supporting its organic growth and market access
- HMS Bergbau expects positive effects on revenue and EBITDA in 2026, with coal extraction and marketing contributing to increased profitability
