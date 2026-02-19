    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHMS Bergbau AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu HMS Bergbau
    HMS Bergbau Acquires South African Mining Firm: A Major Expansion

    HMS Bergbau AG strengthens its global footprint with a strategic majority stake in South Africa’s Hoshoza Resources Vryheid, unlocking new coal production and growth potential.

    Foto: Sunshine Seeds - stock.adobe.com
    • HMS Bergbau AG acquires 75% of South African mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid (HRV)
    • The acquisition was approved by the South African government and includes a mining license for metallurgical coal in KwaZulu-Natal
    • The reactivation of a temporarily closed coal mine is planned for Q2/2026, with an initial extraction of around 200,000 tons annually
    • Future expansion could increase total coal production to approximately 650,000 tons per year, including additional underground operations
    • The company will hold full rights for the mine's coal production, supporting its organic growth and market access
    • HMS Bergbau expects positive effects on revenue and EBITDA in 2026, with coal extraction and marketing contributing to increased profitability

    The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

    The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 45,50EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.


    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
