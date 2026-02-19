HMS Bergbau Acquires South African Mining Firm: A Major Expansion

HMS Bergbau AG acquires 75% of South African mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid (HRV)

The acquisition was approved by the South African government and includes a mining license for metallurgical coal in KwaZulu-Natal

The reactivation of a temporarily closed coal mine is planned for Q2/2026, with an initial extraction of around 200,000 tons annually

Future expansion could increase total coal production to approximately 650,000 tons per year, including additional underground operations

The company will hold full rights for the mine's coal production, supporting its organic growth and market access

HMS Bergbau expects positive effects on revenue and EBITDA in 2026, with coal extraction and marketing contributing to increased profitability

The next important date, "Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements." (Alternative: "Publication of consolidated and/or annual financial statements" — "Konzernabschluss" = consolidated financial statements; "Jahresabschluss" = annual financial statements.), at HMS Bergbau is on 30.06.2026.

The price of HMS Bergbau at the time of the news was 45,50EUR and was down -0,66 % compared with the previous day.





