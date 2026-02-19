DAX, Pentixapharm Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pentixapharm Holding
|+35,45 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Sumitomo Pharma
|+18,01 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Medical Properties Trust
|+16,89 %
|Immobilien
|🟥
|EPAM Systems
|-17,09 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Klarna Group Registered
|-23,94 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Alight Registered (A)
|-36,51 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|First Majestic Silver Corporation
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Organto Foods
|Nahrungsmittel
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
|ImmunityBio
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|379
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|97
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|82
|Pharmaindustrie
|Almonty Industries
|57
|Rohstoffe
|InnoCan Pharma Corporation
|48
|Pharmaindustrie
|TeamViewer
|48
|Informationstechnologie
Pentixapharm Holding
Wochenperformance: +45,90 %
Platz 1
Sumitomo Pharma
Wochenperformance: +55,04 %
Platz 2
Medical Properties Trust
Wochenperformance: +12,64 %
Platz 3
EPAM Systems
Wochenperformance: -27,10 %
Platz 4
Klarna Group Registered
Wochenperformance: -24,41 %
Platz 5
Alight Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -40,07 %
Platz 6
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +61,17 %
Platz 7
First Majestic Silver Corporation
Wochenperformance: +4,46 %
Platz 8
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +42,19 %
Platz 9
Organto Foods
Wochenperformance: +32,08 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +0,24 %
Platz 11
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +35,94 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,35 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: -6,83 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +0,24 %
Platz 15
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,00 %
Platz 16
InnoCan Pharma Corporation
Wochenperformance: +26,85 %
Platz 17
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -13,84 %
Platz 18
