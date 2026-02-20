    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSiegfried Holding AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Siegfried Holding
    Siegfried Achieves Robust Profits and Ongoing Expansion

    In 2025, we combined solid top-line growth, record profitability and disciplined investment, laying the groundwork for our next strategic expansion.

    Siegfried Achieves Robust Profits and Ongoing Expansion
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Net sales for 2025 reached CHF 1,327.8 million (+2.6% in CHF; +4.3% at constant exchange rates), with stronger second‑half seasonality.
    • Strong profitability: core EBITDA CHF 312.3 million (+9.3%) with a record core EBITDA margin of 23.5%; core EBIT CHF 217.5 million and core net profit CHF 162.1 million.
    • Significant investments and solid cash/leveraging metrics: capex CHF 211.9 million (16.0% of sales); operating cash flow CHF 228.2 million; free cash flow −CHF 3.1 million; year‑end net debt CHF 472.1 million (net debt / core EBITDA 1.5).
    • EVOLVE+ strategy delivering commercial momentum: RFPs for innovative drug‑substance business up 30%, projects won up 31%, and multiple site technology upgrades/transfers (e.g., Minden, Barberà del Vallès, El Masnou, Hameln, Schlieren).
    • Strategic acquisition announced (Jan 2026) of high‑quality small‑molecule drug‑substance capacity in the US and Australia to strengthen the US footprint and long‑term growth platform.
    • 2026 outlook (excl. acquisition): Drug Products expected to grow high‑single‑digits (local currencies), Drug Substances low‑single‑digits due to pending customer confirmation, Group low‑single‑digit growth; target core EBITDA margin >23%; AGM proposal to repay CHF 0.40 per share (up CHF 0.02).


    Siegfried Holding

    -0,25 %
    -5,29 %
    +8,54 %
    +30,90 %
    -6,10 %
    +36,85 %
    +54,03 %
    +494,16 %
    -27,75 %
    ISIN:CH1429326825WKN:A41BKT





