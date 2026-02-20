Siegfried Achieves Robust Profits and Ongoing Expansion
In 2025, we combined solid top-line growth, record profitability and disciplined investment, laying the groundwork for our next strategic expansion.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Net sales for 2025 reached CHF 1,327.8 million (+2.6% in CHF; +4.3% at constant exchange rates), with stronger second‑half seasonality.
- Strong profitability: core EBITDA CHF 312.3 million (+9.3%) with a record core EBITDA margin of 23.5%; core EBIT CHF 217.5 million and core net profit CHF 162.1 million.
- Significant investments and solid cash/leveraging metrics: capex CHF 211.9 million (16.0% of sales); operating cash flow CHF 228.2 million; free cash flow −CHF 3.1 million; year‑end net debt CHF 472.1 million (net debt / core EBITDA 1.5).
- EVOLVE+ strategy delivering commercial momentum: RFPs for innovative drug‑substance business up 30%, projects won up 31%, and multiple site technology upgrades/transfers (e.g., Minden, Barberà del Vallès, El Masnou, Hameln, Schlieren).
- Strategic acquisition announced (Jan 2026) of high‑quality small‑molecule drug‑substance capacity in the US and Australia to strengthen the US footprint and long‑term growth platform.
- 2026 outlook (excl. acquisition): Drug Products expected to grow high‑single‑digits (local currencies), Drug Substances low‑single‑digits due to pending customer confirmation, Group low‑single‑digit growth; target core EBITDA margin >23%; AGM proposal to repay CHF 0.40 per share (up CHF 0.02).
-0,25 %
-5,29 %
+8,54 %
+30,90 %
-6,10 %
+36,85 %
+54,03 %
+494,16 %
-27,75 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte