LLB Group Keeps Profits Steady at Last Year's Level
In 2025, LLB Group delivered robust growth and solid profitability, expanding its business volume and assets under management while absorbing integration costs.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- The LLB Group achieved a net profit of CHF 166.5 million in 2025, maintaining the same level as the previous year despite integration costs of CHF 10 million.
- Business volume exceeded CHF 125 billion for the first time, growing by 10.9%, driven by organic growth, the ZKB Österreich acquisition, and positive market performance.
- Client assets under management increased by 12.2% to CHF 108.9 billion, with CHF 3.2 billion of this growth attributable to the ZKB Österreich takeover.
- Net new money inflows reached CHF 3.7 billion, a 3.8% growth rate, and net new loans amounted to CHF 540 million, a 3.3% increase.
- Operating income rose by 8.1% to CHF 611.6 million, while operating expenses increased to CHF 410.4 million due to the ZKB Österreich integration; the cost/income ratio was 67.0%.
- The Group’s capital strength remained solid with a Tier 1 ratio of 19.0%, and the proposed dividend remains stable at CHF 2.80 per share, yielding 3.3%.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Liechtensteinische Landesbank is on 20.02.2026.
0,00 %
+2,84 %
+13,32 %
+31,91 %
+35,63 %
+77,87 %
+137,94 %
+138,97 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte