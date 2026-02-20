Gerresheimer, Battalion Oil Corporation & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Battalion Oil Corporation
|+18,29 %
|Öl/Gas
|🥈
|Harmonic Drive Systems
|+16,35 %
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Opendoor Technologies
|+14,27 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
|-8,90 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🟥
|The Chemours
|-10,44 %
|Chemie
|🟥
|Vicor
|-13,71 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|GoldMining
|Rohstoffe
|Xiaomi
|Hardware
|Mobotix
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Gerresheimer
|99
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|92
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Silber
|62
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|53
|Informationstechnologie
|Bitcoin
|50
|-
|Almonty Industries
|45
|Rohstoffe
Battalion Oil Corporation
Platz 1
Harmonic Drive Systems
Platz 2
Opendoor Technologies
Platz 3
InSilico Medicine Cayman TopCo
Platz 4
The Chemours
Platz 5
Vicor
Platz 6
Spark Energy Minerals
Platz 7
Diginex
Platz 8
DF Deutsche Forfait
Platz 9
GoldMining
Platz 10
Xiaomi
Platz 11
Mobotix
Platz 12
Gerresheimer
Platz 13
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Platz 14
Silber
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Platz 16
Bitcoin
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Platz 18
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte