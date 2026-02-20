DAX, RingCentral Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|RingCentral Registered (A)
|+32,89 %
|Telekommunikation
|🥈
|Tandem Diabetes Care
|+24,02 %
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Kosmos Energy
|+19,72 %
|Öl/Gas
|🟥
|Superior Plus
|-19,51 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Sumitomo Pharma
|-24,44 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|GRAIL
|-49,31 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|AFC Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Organto Foods
|Nahrungsmittel
|🥉
|Optimi Health
|Pharmaindustrie
|Viromed Medical
|Gesundheitswesen
|Mobotix
|Sonstige Technologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|367
|-
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|103
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|101
|Pharmaindustrie
|Silber
|60
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|52
|Informationstechnologie
|Atos
|49
|Informationstechnologie
RingCentral Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +37,24 %
Platz 1
Tandem Diabetes Care
Wochenperformance: +24,98 %
Platz 2
Kosmos Energy
Wochenperformance: +37,59 %
Platz 3
Superior Plus
Wochenperformance: -17,15 %
Platz 4
Sumitomo Pharma
Wochenperformance: -2,92 %
Platz 5
GRAIL
Wochenperformance: -51,63 %
Platz 6
AFC Energy
Wochenperformance: +21,24 %
Platz 7
Organto Foods
Wochenperformance: +52,43 %
Platz 8
Optimi Health
Wochenperformance: +8,82 %
Platz 9
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -27,67 %
Platz 10
Mobotix
Wochenperformance: +135,56 %
Platz 11
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: +39,23 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,95 %
Platz 13
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +8,46 %
Platz 14
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -1,44 %
Platz 15
Silber
Wochenperformance: +8,92 %
Platz 16
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -9,46 %
Platz 17
Atos
Wochenperformance: -12,82 %
Platz 18
