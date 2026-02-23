Belimo's Rapid Growth Set to Soar in 2025!
Belimo enters 2026 on a high: record 2025 results, sharper profitability, bold investments, and a clear roadmap for growth, innovation, and shareholder returns.
- Outstanding 2025 financials: sales up 23.3% in local currencies to CHF 1,121m; net income +23.8% to ~CHF 182m; ROCE 36.3%.
- Strong profitability improvement: EBIT up 28.6% to CHF 233m, with EBIT margin rising to 20.8% (+159 bps).
- Growth drivers: data-center cooling and Control Valves (Control Valves +31.3% Lc) accounted for a large share of growth; Damper Actuators (+14.4%) and Sensors & Meters (+25.1%) also contributed.
- Strategic investments and capacity expansion: CHF ~87m cash-effective investments in 2025, ongoing facility expansions in Switzerland and the US, and inauguration of CESIM House in China; elevated CapEx expected in 2026.
- RetroFIT+ renovation initiative gained momentum across regions, increasing project opportunities and conversion rates and supporting restocking and renovation demand.
- 2026 outlook & corporate actions: guidance mid‑teens sales growth (LC) and EBIT margin >20%; dividend proposal CHF 10.00/share; board changes proposed (Ines Pöschel deputy chair, Tom Hallam to chair Audit Committee, new candidate Dr. Karina Rigby; departures of Dr. Martin Zwyssig and Stefan Ranstrand).
