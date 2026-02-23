Silber, Pentixapharm Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pentixapharm Holding
|+10,11 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|New Pacific Metals
|+5,14 %
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Apex Critical Metals Registered
|+4,86 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|-6,86 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Austal
|-6,87 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|-8,35 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥈
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|🥉
|Pentixapharm Holding
|Pharmaindustrie
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|Pharmaindustrie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Silber
|109
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Borussia Dortmund
|47
|Freizeit
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|41
|-
|Almonty Industries
|40
|Rohstoffe
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|38
|Pharmaindustrie
|TeamViewer
|22
|Informationstechnologie
