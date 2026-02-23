Unveiling the Latest FY2025 Earnings: What You Need to Know!
Despite softer margins and cash flow, FY2025 shows resilient growth, record Zeochem profitability and a platform for stronger results in 2026 and beyond.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- FY2025 group results: net sales CHF 334.1m (+3.3% YoY, driven by acquisitions +8.1%; currency -3.8%, organic -1.0), EBITDA CHF 50.3m (-6.5%) with margin 15.0% (FY24: 16.6%), net result CHF 23.4m (down from CHF 34.4m), hit by absence of prior-year one‑offs and higher financing costs.
- Cash flow: operating cash flow fell to CHF 34.1m (FY24: CHF 53.3m) and free cash flow dropped 53.1% to CHF 16.4m, largely due to an increase in net working capital of CHF 8.4m.
- Zeochem segment: net sales CHF 114.7m (-2.2%) but record EBITDA CHF 23.9m (+4.5%) and margin expansion to 20.8%, supported by growth in high‑value products and acquisitions (Sorbchem India 2024, SiliCycle 2025).
- Perlen Packaging segment: net sales CHF 219.4m (+6.5% driven by LOG Pharma acquisition), but adjusted sales down 1.5%; EBITDA fell 22.2% to CHF 25.9m (margin 11.8%) and EBIT declined 35.7% amid overcapacity, tariffs, FX effects and post‑spin‑off cost increases.
- FY2026 outlook and priorities: management expects to exceed 2025 sales, EBITDA, EBIT and net result, focusing on integration of recent acquisitions and synergies (notably in pharmaceutical packaging) and recovery in volumes as inventories normalize.
- Mid‑term targets and valuation: reaffirmed targets of 5–8% annual sales growth, 16–18% EBITDA margin, 8–10% free cash flow margin (pre‑acquisitions), equity ratio >50%, dividend 25–50%; DCF intrinsic value CHF 87.4/share (~+35.3% upside) and FY2026e EV/EBITDA 8.2x (slightly above peers).
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.