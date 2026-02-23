SICPA Secures Top European Award for UK Vaping Duty Stamps
SICPA and Cartor have secured a pivotal HMRC contract to deliver secure duty stamps and advanced track‑and‑trace for the UK’s rapidly growing vape market.
- SICPA, in partnership with Cartor (a subsidiary of Spectra Systems), won a landmark HMRC contract to supply secure duty stamps and track‑and‑trace solutions for UK vape products.
- The agreement follows an HMRC multistage procurement launched in July 2025 and runs for an initial five‑year term with an optional one‑year extension.
- Deployment will be phased: a transitional duty stamp from April 2026 and an enhanced stamp with a full track‑and‑trace system from October 2026.
- Cartor will print tax stamps and provide core security features; SICPA will add material and digital security and manage stamp coding, track‑and‑trace software, product/stakeholder registration, ordering/payments, data collection and compliance monitoring.
- The solution combines banknote‑grade security features and state‑of‑the‑art digital systems to support HMRC’s excise duty collection, boost market compliance, protect consumers, and combat illicit vape trade.
- SICPA will deploy advanced digital market intelligence, audit devices and consumer verification apps to identify suspicious patterns, fraud hotspots and support enforcement.
