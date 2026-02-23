    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    25 Aufrufe 25 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    SICPA Secures Top European Award for UK Vaping Duty Stamps

    SICPA and Cartor have secured a pivotal HMRC contract to deliver secure duty stamps and advanced track‑and‑trace for the UK’s rapidly growing vape market.

    SICPA Secures Top European Award for UK Vaping Duty Stamps
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • SICPA, in partnership with Cartor (a subsidiary of Spectra Systems), won a landmark HMRC contract to supply secure duty stamps and track‑and‑trace solutions for UK vape products.
    • The agreement follows an HMRC multistage procurement launched in July 2025 and runs for an initial five‑year term with an optional one‑year extension.
    • Deployment will be phased: a transitional duty stamp from April 2026 and an enhanced stamp with a full track‑and‑trace system from October 2026.
    • Cartor will print tax stamps and provide core security features; SICPA will add material and digital security and manage stamp coding, track‑and‑trace software, product/stakeholder registration, ordering/payments, data collection and compliance monitoring.
    • The solution combines banknote‑grade security features and state‑of‑the‑art digital systems to support HMRC’s excise duty collection, boost market compliance, protect consumers, and combat illicit vape trade.
    • SICPA will deploy advanced digital market intelligence, audit devices and consumer verification apps to identify suspicious patterns, fraud hotspots and support enforcement.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    SICPA Secures Top European Award for UK Vaping Duty Stamps SICPA and Cartor have secured a pivotal HMRC contract to deliver secure duty stamps and advanced track‑and‑trace for the UK’s rapidly growing vape market.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     