R. STAHL Surpasses 2025 EBITDA Forecast Thanks to Temporary Effects

R. Stahl AG's preliminary 2025 figures show group sales of €313 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of €34.4 million.

Sales were slightly below the forecast of €320-330 million, but EBITDA pre exceptionals exceeded the forecast range of €25-30 million.

The EBITDA pre exceptionals increase was driven by temporary positive one-time effects and a sales boost in December 2025.

The strong fourth-quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals does not reflect the ongoing business development and cannot be projected into future quarters.

The company's equity ratio slightly increased in 2025, contrary to the expected slight decline.

Detailed preliminary figures will be published on February 24, 2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at R. Stahl is on 16.04.2026.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,45 % since publication.





