    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsR. Stahl AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu R. Stahl
    73 Aufrufe 73 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    R. STAHL Surpasses 2025 EBITDA Forecast Thanks to Temporary Effects

    R. Stahl AG closes 2025 with mixed signals: sales miss the mark, but profitability beats expectations, powered by one-off effects and a strong year-end surge.

    R. STAHL Surpasses 2025 EBITDA Forecast Thanks to Temporary Effects
    • R. Stahl AG's preliminary 2025 figures show group sales of €313 million and EBITDA pre exceptionals of €34.4 million.
    • Sales were slightly below the forecast of €320-330 million, but EBITDA pre exceptionals exceeded the forecast range of €25-30 million.
    • The EBITDA pre exceptionals increase was driven by temporary positive one-time effects and a sales boost in December 2025.
    • The strong fourth-quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals does not reflect the ongoing business development and cannot be projected into future quarters.
    • The company's equity ratio slightly increased in 2025, contrary to the expected slight decline.
    • Detailed preliminary figures will be published on February 24, 2026.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at R. Stahl is on 16.04.2026.

    The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,050EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,45 % since publication.


    R. Stahl

    -3,82 %
    -5,00 %
    -10,14 %
    -11,92 %
    -17,90 %
    -22,67 %
    -45,04 %
    -56,75 %
    -29,51 %
    ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    R. STAHL Surpasses 2025 EBITDA Forecast Thanks to Temporary Effects R. Stahl AG closes 2025 with mixed signals: sales miss the mark, but profitability beats expectations, powered by one-off effects and a strong year-end surge.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     