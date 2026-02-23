Viscom SE Announces 2025 Preliminary Results and 2026 Outlook

Preliminary 2025 order intake: approx. €81.0 million (previous year €75.1m), within guidance of €80–90m.

Preliminary 2025 consolidated revenue: approx. €81.7 million (previous year €84.1m), within guidance of €80–90m.

2025 Group EBIT: approx. €-1.8 million (previous year €-11.8m), missed the forecast (€1.6–4.5m); negatively affected by lower output and inventory/receivable write‑downs.

2026 guidance: expected order intake and revenue of €80–90m and an EBIT margin of 2–5% (EBIT €1.6–4.5m).

Preliminary figures are unaudited and subject to auditor review and Supervisory Board approval; audited 2025 financial statements to be published on 31 March 2026.

Market context: subdued demand (notably European/North American automotive and battery inspection), US sales hit by lower Mexico investment and customs duties; positives in SMT, Asia automotive, OEM Germany and Device Inspection were offset by changed product mix, higher costs, one‑offs and currency losses.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Geschäftsbericht 2025" to English is "Publication of the Annual Report 2025.", at Viscom is on 31.03.2026.

The price of Viscom at the time of the news was 5,5000EUR and was up +1,38 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,4000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,82 % since publication.





