    Viscom SE Announces 2025 Preliminary Results and 2026 Outlook

    In a challenging market environment, the company delivered solid 2025 orders and revenue, narrowed its loss, and set cautious yet optimistic guidance for 2026.

    • Preliminary 2025 order intake: approx. €81.0 million (previous year €75.1m), within guidance of €80–90m.
    • Preliminary 2025 consolidated revenue: approx. €81.7 million (previous year €84.1m), within guidance of €80–90m.
    • 2025 Group EBIT: approx. €-1.8 million (previous year €-11.8m), missed the forecast (€1.6–4.5m); negatively affected by lower output and inventory/receivable write‑downs.
    • 2026 guidance: expected order intake and revenue of €80–90m and an EBIT margin of 2–5% (EBIT €1.6–4.5m).
    • Preliminary figures are unaudited and subject to auditor review and Supervisory Board approval; audited 2025 financial statements to be published on 31 March 2026.
    • Market context: subdued demand (notably European/North American automotive and battery inspection), US sales hit by lower Mexico investment and customs duties; positives in SMT, Asia automotive, OEM Germany and Device Inspection were offset by changed product mix, higher costs, one‑offs and currency losses.

