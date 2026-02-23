    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsHamborner REIT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Hamborner REIT
    Hamborner REIT: Portfolio Strategy Update & 2026 Outlook

    The company is reshaping its portfolio strategy, shifting from offices toward resilient retail assets while updating its earnings outlook for 2026.

    • Management Board (with Supervisory Board) will refocus the portfolio on retail properties in the local supply sector and DIY stores, expanding the acquisition profile to include core‑plus assets, varied lot sizes, tenant mixes and additional German regions.
    • Medium‑term goal: reduce the share of office properties to 10–20% of total portfolio by gradually and value‑optimised replacing selected office assets with retail properties.
    • 2026 rental income forecast: EUR 87.5–89.5 million (compared with the current 2025 forecast of EUR 89.5–90.5 million).
    • 2026 FFO (Funds From Operations) forecast: EUR 38.0–42.0 million (compared with the current 2025 forecast of EUR 44.0–46.0 million).
    • Declines are attributed to property disposals in 2025 and higher costs — especially maintenance (incl. tenant improvements), operating expenses, interest and personnel — and the forecast does not assume further portfolio changes given weak transaction market momentum.
    • Announcement qualifies as inside information under Article 17 MAR and was published on 23 February 2026.

    The next important date, Publication of preliminary business figures for 2025 Alternative phrasing: Release of preliminary financial results for 2025., at Hamborner REIT is on 26.02.2026.

    The price of Hamborner REIT at the time of the news was 4,7825EUR and was down -2,84 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,5750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -4,34 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.967,20PKT (-0,17 %).


    Hamborner REIT

    -7,19 %
    -6,36 %
    +7,10 %
    +12,50 %
    -21,27 %
    -35,80 %
    -42,15 %
    -40,44 %
    -36,16 %
    ISIN:DE000A3H2333WKN:A3H233





