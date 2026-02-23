Hamborner REIT: Portfolio Strategy Update & 2026 Outlook

Management Board (with Supervisory Board) will refocus the portfolio on retail properties in the local supply sector and DIY stores, expanding the acquisition profile to include core‑plus assets, varied lot sizes, tenant mixes and additional German regions.

Medium‑term goal: reduce the share of office properties to 10–20% of total portfolio by gradually and value‑optimised replacing selected office assets with retail properties.

2026 rental income forecast: EUR 87.5–89.5 million (compared with the current 2025 forecast of EUR 89.5–90.5 million).

2026 FFO (Funds From Operations) forecast: EUR 38.0–42.0 million (compared with the current 2025 forecast of EUR 44.0–46.0 million).

Declines are attributed to property disposals in 2025 and higher costs — especially maintenance (incl. tenant improvements), operating expenses, interest and personnel — and the forecast does not assume further portfolio changes given weak transaction market momentum.

Announcement qualifies as inside information under Article 17 MAR and was published on 23 February 2026.

