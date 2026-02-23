    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPhio Pharmaceuticals Corporation AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Phio Pharmaceuticals Corporation
    Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Named B2i Digital Featured Company

    Phio Pharmaceuticals advances its INTASYL siRNA platform with promising Phase 1b data in skin cancers, strengthened leadership, and a cash runway into 2027.

    • Phio Pharmaceuticals selected as a B2i Digital Featured Company (announcement dated Feb 23, 2026).
    • Phase 1b trial (22 patients) showed no dose‑limiting toxicities or serious adverse events; overall ~65% pathological response in cSCC and no disease progression reported.
    • At the highest dose cohort, 6 of 7 patients (≈85%) achieved a pathological response, including complete responses.
    • Lead candidate PH‑762 is an intratumoral INTASYL siRNA therapy (PD‑1 silencing) being tested in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma.
    • FDA engagement for next‑stage clinical guidance targeted for Q2 2026, with CMC and toxicology work underway to support registration trials.
    • Financial position: ~$21.3M cash on hand, runway into H1 2027, supported by ~ $12M net proceeds from 2025 warrant inducement financings; recent leadership promotions (CFO Lisa Carson; Jennifer Phillips SVP Regulatory; Kimberly Man VP Program Development).






