Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Named B2i Digital Featured Company
Phio Pharmaceuticals advances its INTASYL siRNA platform with promising Phase 1b data in skin cancers, strengthened leadership, and a cash runway into 2027.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Phio Pharmaceuticals selected as a B2i Digital Featured Company (announcement dated Feb 23, 2026).
- Phase 1b trial (22 patients) showed no dose‑limiting toxicities or serious adverse events; overall ~65% pathological response in cSCC and no disease progression reported.
- At the highest dose cohort, 6 of 7 patients (≈85%) achieved a pathological response, including complete responses.
- Lead candidate PH‑762 is an intratumoral INTASYL siRNA therapy (PD‑1 silencing) being tested in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, melanoma, and Merkel cell carcinoma.
- FDA engagement for next‑stage clinical guidance targeted for Q2 2026, with CMC and toxicology work underway to support registration trials.
- Financial position: ~$21.3M cash on hand, runway into H1 2027, supported by ~ $12M net proceeds from 2025 warrant inducement financings; recent leadership promotions (CFO Lisa Carson; Jennifer Phillips SVP Regulatory; Kimberly Man VP Program Development).
