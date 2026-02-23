DAX, Vanda Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vanda Pharmaceuticals
|+52,04 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|ImmunityBio
|+23,04 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Viking Therapeutics
|+11,54 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|Novo Nordisk (B) Sponsored ADR
|-15,03 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Novo Nordisk
|-15,12 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Gossamer Bio
|-77,37 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|ImmunityBio
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|DiagnosTear Technologies
|Gesundheitswesen
|🥉
|DF Deutsche Forfait
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Gerresheimer
|Gesundheitswesen
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|216
|-
|🥈
|Silber
|107
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|91
|Pharmaindustrie
|Bitcoin
|68
|-
|TeamViewer
|53
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|50
|Rohstoffe
Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +44,23 %
Wochenperformance: +44,23 %
Platz 1
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +78,36 %
Wochenperformance: +78,36 %
Platz 2
Viking Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: +23,10 %
Wochenperformance: +23,10 %
Platz 3
Novo Nordisk (B) Sponsored ADR
Wochenperformance: -18,82 %
Wochenperformance: -18,82 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
Gossamer Bio
Wochenperformance: -81,38 %
Wochenperformance: -81,38 %
Platz 6
ImmunityBio
Wochenperformance: +78,36 %
Wochenperformance: +78,36 %
Platz 7
DiagnosTear Technologies
Wochenperformance: +18,25 %
Wochenperformance: +18,25 %
Platz 8
DF Deutsche Forfait
Wochenperformance: -47,83 %
Wochenperformance: -47,83 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -4,84 %
Wochenperformance: -4,84 %
Platz 10
Platz 11
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +31,54 %
Wochenperformance: +31,54 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Wochenperformance: +0,58 %
Platz 13
Silber
Wochenperformance: +15,77 %
Wochenperformance: +15,77 %
Platz 14
Platz 15
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -5,64 %
Wochenperformance: -5,64 %
Platz 16
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -12,70 %
Wochenperformance: -12,70 %
Platz 17
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Wochenperformance: +6,91 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
15 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte