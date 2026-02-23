Shelly Group Boosts Revenue & Profitability in FY 2025
Shelly Group accelerates its growth trajectory, delivering strong revenue, profit and cash flow gains in 2025 while setting ambitious guidance for 2026.
- Shelly Group's revenue increased by 40.3% to EUR 149.7 million in FY 2025
- Adjusted EBIT rose by 42.8% to EUR 37.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 25.2%, remaining above mid-term targets
- Group net profit grew by 14.8% to EUR 25.5 million, and adjusted EPS increased by 40.0% to EUR 1.77
- Free cash flow grew by 66.7% to EUR 1.5 million despite investments and dividends
- The company's IoT user base expanded to over 2.7 million, up from 1.9 million at the end of 2024
- For 2026, Shelly Group projects revenue between EUR 195-205 million and EBIT between EUR 47-52 million, driven by new product launches and international expansion
