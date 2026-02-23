    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsShelly Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Shelly Group
    Shelly Group Boosts Revenue & Profitability in FY 2025

    Shelly Group accelerates its growth trajectory, delivering strong revenue, profit and cash flow gains in 2025 while setting ambitious guidance for 2026.

    Foto: Kittipong Jirasukhanont - stock.adobe.com
    • Shelly Group's revenue increased by 40.3% to EUR 149.7 million in FY 2025
    • Adjusted EBIT rose by 42.8% to EUR 37.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 25.2%, remaining above mid-term targets
    • Group net profit grew by 14.8% to EUR 25.5 million, and adjusted EPS increased by 40.0% to EUR 1.77
    • Free cash flow grew by 66.7% to EUR 1.5 million despite investments and dividends
    • The company's IoT user base expanded to over 2.7 million, up from 1.9 million at the end of 2024
    • For 2026, Shelly Group projects revenue between EUR 195-205 million and EBIT between EUR 47-52 million, driven by new product launches and international expansion

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Shelly Group is on 23.02.2026.

    The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 64,70EUR and was up +2,37 % compared with the previous day.


    Shelly Group

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
