Shelly Group Boosts Revenue & Profitability in FY 2025

Shelly Group's revenue increased by 40.3% to EUR 149.7 million in FY 2025

Adjusted EBIT rose by 42.8% to EUR 37.7 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 25.2%, remaining above mid-term targets

Group net profit grew by 14.8% to EUR 25.5 million, and adjusted EPS increased by 40.0% to EUR 1.77

Free cash flow grew by 66.7% to EUR 1.5 million despite investments and dividends

The company's IoT user base expanded to over 2.7 million, up from 1.9 million at the end of 2024

For 2026, Shelly Group projects revenue between EUR 195-205 million and EBIT between EUR 47-52 million, driven by new product launches and international expansion

The next important date, Quartalsmitteilung, at Shelly Group is on 23.02.2026.

The price of Shelly Group at the time of the news was 64,70EUR and was up +2,37 % compared with the previous day.





