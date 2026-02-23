TAKKT Management Proposes Dividend Suspension: What It Means for Investors
TAKKT’s latest figures reveal a challenging 2025, marked by weaker sales, shrinking margins and a suspended dividend as the company navigates a tough market.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT reported a preliminary unaudited organic sales decline of 6.6% for fiscal year 2025.
- Total sales were EUR 964.3 million (previous year: EUR 1,052.9 million).
- Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 3.8% (previous: 6.9%).
- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 10.3 million (previous: EUR 68.1 million).
- Non‑cash goodwill impairments of EUR 125.5 million led to earnings per share of -EUR 1.88 (previous: -EUR 0.64).
- The Management Board proposes to suspend the 2025 dividend (prior dividend: EUR 0.60/share); TAKKT intends to resume substantial distributions once earnings and free cash flow allow on a sustainable basis.
The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 3,5775EUR and was down -2,45 % compared with the previous day.
