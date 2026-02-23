TAKKT Management Proposes Dividend Suspension: What It Means for Investors

TAKKT reported a preliminary unaudited organic sales decline of 6.6% for fiscal year 2025.

Total sales were EUR 964.3 million (previous year: EUR 1,052.9 million).

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 3.8% (previous: 6.9%).

Free cash flow amounted to EUR 10.3 million (previous: EUR 68.1 million).

Non‑cash goodwill impairments of EUR 125.5 million led to earnings per share of -EUR 1.88 (previous: -EUR 0.64).

The Management Board proposes to suspend the 2025 dividend (prior dividend: EUR 0.60/share); TAKKT intends to resume substantial distributions once earnings and free cash flow allow on a sustainable basis.

The next important date, Publication of preliminary figures 2025, at TAKKT is on 24.02.2026.

The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 3,5775EUR and was down -2,45 % compared with the previous day.






