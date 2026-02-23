    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsTAKKT AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu TAKKT
    TAKKT Management Proposes Dividend Suspension: What It Means for Investors

    TAKKT’s latest figures reveal a challenging 2025, marked by weaker sales, shrinking margins and a suspended dividend as the company navigates a tough market.

    • TAKKT reported a preliminary unaudited organic sales decline of 6.6% for fiscal year 2025.
    • Total sales were EUR 964.3 million (previous year: EUR 1,052.9 million).
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin fell to 3.8% (previous: 6.9%).
    • Free cash flow amounted to EUR 10.3 million (previous: EUR 68.1 million).
    • Non‑cash goodwill impairments of EUR 125.5 million led to earnings per share of -EUR 1.88 (previous: -EUR 0.64).
    • The Management Board proposes to suspend the 2025 dividend (prior dividend: EUR 0.60/share); TAKKT intends to resume substantial distributions once earnings and free cash flow allow on a sustainable basis.

    The next important date, Here are natural English renderings: - "Publication of preliminary figures 2025" - "Release of preliminary figures 2025" - "Publication of preliminary figures for 2025" (more explicitly indicates the year) - "Release of provisional figures 2025" (using "provisional" instead of "preliminary"), at TAKKT is on 24.02.2026.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 3,5775EUR and was down -2,45 % compared with the previous day.


    TAKKT

    -3,40 %
    -10,52 %
    -12,39 %
    -11,93 %
    -57,79 %
    -76,47 %
    -66,60 %
    -79,89 %
    -45,18 %
    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
