    TAKKT AG Ends 2025 with Strong Cash Flow & Focuses on Growth Investments

    Amid a turbulent market and lower earnings, TAKKT safeguarded cash flow, strengthened its balance sheet and doubled down on its “TAKKT Forward” transformation for 2026.

    • TAKKT closed 2025 with a positive free cash flow of EUR 10.3 million, despite a challenging market environment.
    • The company reported sales of EUR 964.3 million, a decrease of 8.4% compared to 2024, with organic growth of -6.6%.
    • Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 3.8% in 2025 from 6.9% in 2024, impacted by market conditions and one-off expenses.
    • TAKKT recorded goodwill impairments totaling EUR 125.5 million due to market volatility, but its balance sheet remains solid with an equity ratio of 50.6%.
    • The company is accelerating the implementation of its “TAKKT Forward” strategy, focusing on standardization, automation, and customer alignment for 2026.
    • TAKKT will propose not to distribute a dividend for 2025 to prioritize investments in its business model and ensure long-term competitiveness.

    The next important date, Publication of preliminary figures 2025, at TAKKT is on 24.02.2026.

    The price of TAKKT at the time of the news was 3,6050EUR and was down -1,70 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE0007446007WKN:744600





