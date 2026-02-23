TAKKT AG Ends 2025 with Strong Cash Flow & Focuses on Growth Investments
Amid a turbulent market and lower earnings, TAKKT safeguarded cash flow, strengthened its balance sheet and doubled down on its “TAKKT Forward” transformation for 2026.
Foto: TAKKT AG
- TAKKT closed 2025 with a positive free cash flow of EUR 10.3 million, despite a challenging market environment.
- The company reported sales of EUR 964.3 million, a decrease of 8.4% compared to 2024, with organic growth of -6.6%.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 3.8% in 2025 from 6.9% in 2024, impacted by market conditions and one-off expenses.
- TAKKT recorded goodwill impairments totaling EUR 125.5 million due to market volatility, but its balance sheet remains solid with an equity ratio of 50.6%.
- The company is accelerating the implementation of its “TAKKT Forward” strategy, focusing on standardization, automation, and customer alignment for 2026.
- TAKKT will propose not to distribute a dividend for 2025 to prioritize investments in its business model and ensure long-term competitiveness.
