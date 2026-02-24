    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWienerberger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wienerberger
    Wienerberger Signs Deal to Acquire Italcer Group

    Wienerberger is set to reshape its renovation portfolio with the planned acquisition of Italcer, a premium ceramic surfaces specialist with strong roots in Italy and Spain.

    Foto: Wienerberger AG
    • Wienerberger has signed an agreement to acquire Italcer Group.
    • Italcer is a global producer of high-end indoor ceramic design surfaces with manufacturing hubs in Italy and Spain and about 1,200 employees.
    • Italcer reported approx. €350 million revenue in 2025 and is expected to contribute more than €100 million to Wienerberger’s Group EBITDA midterm.
    • Deal structure: Wienerberger will initially acquire 50% plus one share and holds a call option to buy the remaining shares in the first half of 2027.
    • Financing: the acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and bank loans.
    • Timing and conditions: transaction intended to close in Q2 2026, subject to merger-control clearance and standard closing conditions; strategically aimed at strengthening Wienerberger’s position in the renovation segment and expanding its building-materials value chain.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wienerberger is on 18.05.2026.


    ISIN:AT0000831706WKN:852894





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
