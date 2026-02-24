Wienerberger Signs Deal to Acquire Italcer Group
Wienerberger is set to reshape its renovation portfolio with the planned acquisition of Italcer, a premium ceramic surfaces specialist with strong roots in Italy and Spain.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- Wienerberger has signed an agreement to acquire Italcer Group.
- Italcer is a global producer of high-end indoor ceramic design surfaces with manufacturing hubs in Italy and Spain and about 1,200 employees.
- Italcer reported approx. €350 million revenue in 2025 and is expected to contribute more than €100 million to Wienerberger’s Group EBITDA midterm.
- Deal structure: Wienerberger will initially acquire 50% plus one share and holds a call option to buy the remaining shares in the first half of 2027.
- Financing: the acquisition will be funded by cash on hand and bank loans.
- Timing and conditions: transaction intended to close in Q2 2026, subject to merger-control clearance and standard closing conditions; strategically aimed at strengthening Wienerberger’s position in the renovation segment and expanding its building-materials value chain.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wienerberger is on 18.05.2026.
-0,72 %
+1,17 %
+6,95 %
+10,47 %
+3,14 %
+4,44 %
+8,32 %
+112,53 %
+156,50 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte