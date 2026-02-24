Driving Transformation & Boosting EBITDA Margin Continually
In a year of resilient growth and disciplined execution, the company strengthened profitability, advanced its transformation, and confirmed its mid‑term ambitions.
- Organic net sales grew 2.0% to CHF 1,362.7m (pricing +2.6%, volumes -0.6%, Swiss franc FX headwind -5.0%).
- Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 40 bps to 15.6%, with adjusted EBITDA of CHF 211.9m.
- Transformation program delivered ahead of plan, achieving CHF 185m in cost savings (above the CHF 170m target).
- Strong financial profile: net profit CHF 77.4m, net debt CHF 458.1m (net debt / adjusted EBITDA 1.0x), ROCE 30.3%; S&P assigned a first‑time “BBB” rating (stable outlook).
- Segment highlights: Access Solutions organic growth +2.6% and margin up 70 bps to 16.0%; Key & Wall Solutions and OEM down organically (-1.4%) with margin at 20.3% (‑80 bps); acquisitions (e.g., TANlock, Avant‑Garde) closed product gaps and supported growth.
- Company reiterates 2025/26 guidance: organic net sales growth 3–5%, adjusted EBITDA margin >16%, and adjusted operating cash flow margin 11.5–12.5%, expecting stronger H2 volume growth from project wins.
