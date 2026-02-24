Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
In a year of portfolio reshaping and economic headwinds, Oerlikon lifted orders, secured a major book gain and set the stage for renewed profitable growth in 2026.
- Oerlikon completed the divestment of Barmag, resulting in a net book gain of CHF 287 million to be recognized in 2026.
- Despite challenging economic conditions, order intake increased by 6.5% at constant FX in 2025, with acceleration in Q4.
- Sales remained stable at constant FX, supported by aviation and energy sectors, while automotive, general industries, and luxury faced weakness.
- Operational EBITDA margin decreased to 17.3% in 2025 from 18.5% in 2024, impacted by mix effects and FX headwinds.
- The company proposes a total dividend of CHF 0.85 per share for 2025, including CHF 0.20 ordinary and CHF 0.65 extraordinary dividend, partly funded by divestment proceeds.
- For 2026, Oerlikon expects low single-digit organic sales growth at constant FX and an EBITDA margin of approximately 17.5%, supported by innovation and efficiency measures.
