    Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR

    In a year of portfolio reshaping and economic headwinds, Oerlikon lifted orders, secured a major book gain and set the stage for renewed profitable growth in 2026.

    Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
    Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
    • Oerlikon completed the divestment of Barmag, resulting in a net book gain of CHF 287 million to be recognized in 2026.
    • Despite challenging economic conditions, order intake increased by 6.5% at constant FX in 2025, with acceleration in Q4.
    • Sales remained stable at constant FX, supported by aviation and energy sectors, while automotive, general industries, and luxury faced weakness.
    • Operational EBITDA margin decreased to 17.3% in 2025 from 18.5% in 2024, impacted by mix effects and FX headwinds.
    • The company proposes a total dividend of CHF 0.85 per share for 2025, including CHF 0.20 ordinary and CHF 0.65 extraordinary dividend, partly funded by divestment proceeds.
    • For 2026, Oerlikon expects low single-digit organic sales growth at constant FX and an EBITDA margin of approximately 17.5%, supported by innovation and efficiency measures.

    OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon

    +2,29 %
    -1,53 %
    +4,07 %
    +32,74 %
    -4,42 %
    -25,07 %
    -53,62 %
    -51,63 %
    -98,08 %
    ISIN:CH0000816824WKN:863037





