PSP Swiss Property Posts Solid Year & Boosts Dividend to CHF 3.95
In a resilient Swiss property market, PSP Swiss Property strengthened its portfolio, lifted earnings and dividend, and advanced flagship redevelopment projects across key cities.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- PSP Swiss Property achieved a solid business year with a strong operating result and increased its dividend by CHF 0.05 to CHF 3.95 per share.
- The real estate market in Switzerland remained stable overall in 2025, with high demand for high-quality, sustainable office spaces in prime locations like Zurich and Geneva.
- The company's real estate portfolio value increased to CHF 10.1 billion, with appreciation mainly driven by successful rentals and market rent expectations, and net income rose to CHF 408.5 million.
- The portfolio's net asset value per share increased to CHF 123.07, and the company's equity ratio grew to 55.5%, with interest-bearing debt at CHF 3.37 billion.
- Key ongoing projects include the renovation of the Hôtel des Postes in Lausanne and the repurposing of Löwenbräu Red in Zurich into a hotel, with planned investments of CHF 55 million and CHF 25 million respectively.
- For 2026, PSP Swiss Property expects stable rental demand, a vacancy rate of 3.5%, and an EBITDA of CHF 310 million, aiming to maintain a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PSP Swiss Property is on 24.02.2026.
