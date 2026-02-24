    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsPSP Swiss Property AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu PSP Swiss Property
    PSP Swiss Property Posts Solid Year & Boosts Dividend to CHF 3.95

    In a resilient Swiss property market, PSP Swiss Property strengthened its portfolio, lifted earnings and dividend, and advanced flagship redevelopment projects across key cities.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • PSP Swiss Property achieved a solid business year with a strong operating result and increased its dividend by CHF 0.05 to CHF 3.95 per share.
    • The real estate market in Switzerland remained stable overall in 2025, with high demand for high-quality, sustainable office spaces in prime locations like Zurich and Geneva.
    • The company's real estate portfolio value increased to CHF 10.1 billion, with appreciation mainly driven by successful rentals and market rent expectations, and net income rose to CHF 408.5 million.
    • The portfolio's net asset value per share increased to CHF 123.07, and the company's equity ratio grew to 55.5%, with interest-bearing debt at CHF 3.37 billion.
    • Key ongoing projects include the renovation of the Hôtel des Postes in Lausanne and the repurposing of Löwenbräu Red in Zurich into a hotel, with planned investments of CHF 55 million and CHF 25 million respectively.
    • For 2026, PSP Swiss Property expects stable rental demand, a vacancy rate of 3.5%, and an EBITDA of CHF 310 million, aiming to maintain a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at PSP Swiss Property is on 24.02.2026.


    PSP Swiss Property

    ISIN:CH0018294154WKN:A0CA16





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
