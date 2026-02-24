PSP Swiss Property Posts Solid Year & Boosts Dividend to CHF 3.95

PSP Swiss Property achieved a solid business year with a strong operating result and increased its dividend by CHF 0.05 to CHF 3.95 per share.

The real estate market in Switzerland remained stable overall in 2025, with high demand for high-quality, sustainable office spaces in prime locations like Zurich and Geneva.

The company's real estate portfolio value increased to CHF 10.1 billion, with appreciation mainly driven by successful rentals and market rent expectations, and net income rose to CHF 408.5 million.

The portfolio's net asset value per share increased to CHF 123.07, and the company's equity ratio grew to 55.5%, with interest-bearing debt at CHF 3.37 billion.

Key ongoing projects include the renovation of the Hôtel des Postes in Lausanne and the repurposing of Löwenbräu Red in Zurich into a hotel, with planned investments of CHF 55 million and CHF 25 million respectively.

For 2026, PSP Swiss Property expects stable rental demand, a vacancy rate of 3.5%, and an EBITDA of CHF 310 million, aiming to maintain a shareholder-friendly dividend policy.

