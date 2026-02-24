    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsGalenica AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Galenica
    Galenica Boosts Bichsel’s Home Care Focus

    Bichsel is reshaping its future: ending drug production, refocusing on home care, and rebranding its pharmacy, while seeking fair solutions for affected staff.

    
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Bichsel plans to cease pharmaceutical production by the end of 2026 due to lack of competitiveness
    • Up to 170 jobs in production and sales are expected to be affected, with a consultation process underway
    • Bichsel will focus on expanding its home care services, supported by the integration of HomeCare Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions
    • The pharmacy "Grosse Apotheke Dr. G. Bichsel" will operate as "Amavita Apotheke Bichsel Interlaken" from March 2026
    • The closure is expected to incur one-off costs of CHF 35–40 million, but will improve the group's annual EBIT by around CHF 3 million after 2026
    • Galenica emphasizes supporting employees through social plans and exploring opportunities for continued employment within its network

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Galenica is on 10.03.2026.


    ISIN:CH0360674466WKN:A2DN0K





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    
