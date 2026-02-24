Galenica Boosts Bichsel’s Home Care Focus
Bichsel is reshaping its future: ending drug production, refocusing on home care, and rebranding its pharmacy, while seeking fair solutions for affected staff.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Bichsel plans to cease pharmaceutical production by the end of 2026 due to lack of competitiveness
- Up to 170 jobs in production and sales are expected to be affected, with a consultation process underway
- Bichsel will focus on expanding its home care services, supported by the integration of HomeCare Bichsel and Lifestage Solutions
- The pharmacy "Grosse Apotheke Dr. G. Bichsel" will operate as "Amavita Apotheke Bichsel Interlaken" from March 2026
- The closure is expected to incur one-off costs of CHF 35–40 million, but will improve the group's annual EBIT by around CHF 3 million after 2026
- Galenica emphasizes supporting employees through social plans and exploring opportunities for continued employment within its network
The next important date at Galenica is on 10.03.2026.
