CEWE Stiftung: Revenue & Earnings Surge in 2025, All Goals Hit
In 2025, CEWE delivered on all its promises: stronger sales, higher earnings, booming photo volumes and record Christmas business cemented its lead in Europe.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE achieved all its 2025 targets, with a turnover increase of +3.8% to €864.5 million
- Group EBIT rose slightly to €88.2 million, within the planned range of €84-€92 million
- Strong Q4 performance contributed significantly, with turnover of €360.8 million and EBIT of €86.4 million in the quarter
- The number of photos processed increased by +4.1% to 2.60 billion, and CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales grew by +3.5% to 6.32 million copies in 2025
- Christmas sales were particularly successful, with a +2.6% increase in Q4 turnover and a +6.5% rise in Q4 EBIT compared to the previous year
- CEWE remains Europe's leading photo service and online printing provider, with a staff of 4,000 employees across 21 countries and a focus on sustainability
The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at CEWE Stiftung is on 26.03.2026.
The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 102,00EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.
22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 102,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.807,11PKT (-1,05 %).
0,00 %
-2,36 %
-1,87 %
-0,50 %
+0,71 %
+3,74 %
-5,75 %
+97,85 %
+7.925,18 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte