CEWE Stiftung: Revenue & Earnings Surge in 2025, All Goals Hit

CEWE achieved all its 2025 targets, with a turnover increase of +3.8% to €864.5 million

Group EBIT rose slightly to €88.2 million, within the planned range of €84-€92 million

Strong Q4 performance contributed significantly, with turnover of €360.8 million and EBIT of €86.4 million in the quarter

The number of photos processed increased by +4.1% to 2.60 billion, and CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales grew by +3.5% to 6.32 million copies in 2025

Christmas sales were particularly successful, with a +2.6% increase in Q4 turnover and a +6.5% rise in Q4 EBIT compared to the previous year

CEWE remains Europe's leading photo service and online printing provider, with a staff of 4,000 employees across 21 countries and a focus on sustainability

The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at CEWE Stiftung is on 26.03.2026.

The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 102,00EUR and was up +0,10 % compared with the previous day.

22 minutes after the article was published, the price was 102,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.807,11PKT (-1,05 %).





