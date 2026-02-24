    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWienerberger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Wienerberger
    Wienerberger's 2025 Profit Soars as It Acquires Italcer to Boost Renovation Business

    Wienerberger enters 2026 on strong footing: profits have surged, cash generation is near record levels, and a bold acquisition is set to reshape its renovation and façade business.

    • Wienerberger's profit after tax doubled to €168 million in 2025, with earnings per share rising to €1.52 and free cash flow reaching €474 million, the second-highest in company history.
    • Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, revenue increased slightly to €4.6 billion, and operating EBITDA remained stable at €754 million with a margin of 16.5%.
    • The company plans a slight EBITDA improvement in 2026 to around €760 million, supported by market recovery expected in summer 2026 and ongoing strategic initiatives.
    • Wienerberger is acquiring Italcer Group, a high-end ceramic solutions producer based in Italy and Spain, to strengthen its renovation solutions business and expand into façade systems.
    • Italcer generates approximately €350 million annually, with a strong EBITDA margin above 20%, and is a leader in sustainable practices, including operating a 100% electric kiln.
    • The acquisition aims to create synergies across the value chain, enhance market position in renovation and building envelope solutions, and support Wienerberger’s growth and sustainability goals.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Wienerberger is on 13.05.2026.


    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
