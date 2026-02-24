Wienerberger's 2025 Profit Soars as It Acquires Italcer to Boost Renovation Business
Wienerberger enters 2026 on strong footing: profits have surged, cash generation is near record levels, and a bold acquisition is set to reshape its renovation and façade business.
Foto: Wienerberger AG
- Wienerberger's profit after tax doubled to €168 million in 2025, with earnings per share rising to €1.52 and free cash flow reaching €474 million, the second-highest in company history.
- Despite challenging macroeconomic conditions, revenue increased slightly to €4.6 billion, and operating EBITDA remained stable at €754 million with a margin of 16.5%.
- The company plans a slight EBITDA improvement in 2026 to around €760 million, supported by market recovery expected in summer 2026 and ongoing strategic initiatives.
- Wienerberger is acquiring Italcer Group, a high-end ceramic solutions producer based in Italy and Spain, to strengthen its renovation solutions business and expand into façade systems.
- Italcer generates approximately €350 million annually, with a strong EBITDA margin above 20%, and is a leader in sustainable practices, including operating a 100% electric kiln.
- The acquisition aims to create synergies across the value chain, enhance market position in renovation and building envelope solutions, and support Wienerberger’s growth and sustainability goals.
