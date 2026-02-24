INDUS Holding 2025 Preliminary Results: Defying Market Challenges
In 2025, the Group delivered solid results, strong cash flow and targeted acquisitions, while navigating market headwinds and sharpening its Mittelstand-focused strategy.
Foto: INDUS Holding AG
- Preliminary 2025 results: revenue EUR 1.74 billion (prev. EUR 1.72bn), adjusted EBITA EUR 147.8 million (prev. EUR 153.7m) and adjusted EBITA margin 8.5% — all in line with the prior forecast (revenue EUR 1.70–1.85bn; adj. EBITA EUR 130–165m).
- Free cash flow materially exceeded the company target of EUR 90 million.
- Engineering segment strengthened by add‑on acquisitions (HBS and US subsidiary SUNBELT; METFAB) and signing of purchase agreement for PRO VIDEO; strong Q4 and significantly higher year‑end order backlog.
- Infrastructure segment grew revenue with adjusted EBITA margin meeting expectations; portfolio expanded via acquisitions (KETTLER, ELECTRO TRADING for HAUFF‑Technik) and TRIGOSYS added to BETOMAX.
- Materials Solutions faced headwinds (US tariffs, Chinese export controls, rising material costs) causing lower revenue, but operational measures improved performance in H2 and raised segment earnings and margin versus prior year.
- Strategic focus "EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND" emphasizes acquisitions, internationalization and engineering competence; full 2025 financial statements and 2026 guidance to be published on March 24, 2026.
The next important date, Press release regarding the annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 24.02.2026.
The price of INDUS Holding at the time of the news was 30,25EUR and was up +0,08 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 30,28EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,08 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.807,11PKT (-1,05 %).
