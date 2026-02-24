INDUS Holding 2025 Preliminary Results: Defying Market Challenges

Preliminary 2025 results: revenue EUR 1.74 billion (prev. EUR 1.72bn), adjusted EBITA EUR 147.8 million (prev. EUR 153.7m) and adjusted EBITA margin 8.5% — all in line with the prior forecast (revenue EUR 1.70–1.85bn; adj. EBITA EUR 130–165m).

Free cash flow materially exceeded the company target of EUR 90 million.

Engineering segment strengthened by add‑on acquisitions (HBS and US subsidiary SUNBELT; METFAB) and signing of purchase agreement for PRO VIDEO; strong Q4 and significantly higher year‑end order backlog.

Infrastructure segment grew revenue with adjusted EBITA margin meeting expectations; portfolio expanded via acquisitions (KETTLER, ELECTRO TRADING for HAUFF‑Technik) and TRIGOSYS added to BETOMAX.

Materials Solutions faced headwinds (US tariffs, Chinese export controls, rising material costs) causing lower revenue, but operational measures improved performance in H2 and raised segment earnings and margin versus prior year.

Strategic focus "EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND" emphasizes acquisitions, internationalization and engineering competence; full 2025 financial statements and 2026 guidance to be published on March 24, 2026.

The next important date, Press release regarding the annual financial report, at INDUS Holding is on 24.02.2026.

