LR Health & Beauty SE Unveils Q4 2025 Results & Strategic Growth Plans
LR Group reports a challenging 2025 with lower sales and earnings, one-off financing effects, and a clear strategic shift toward innovation and portfolio renewal for 2026.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Preliminary FY 2025 sales: EUR 277.1 million (-4.6% YoY); Q4 2025 sales: EUR 68.2 million (-10.9% YoY)
- Reported EBITDA: FY 2025 preliminary EUR 16.5 million (2024: EUR 27.3 million); Q4 2025 reported EBITDA EUR 0.3 million (Q4 2024: EUR 8.3 million)
- Normalized EBITDA: FY 2025 preliminary EUR 22.5 million (2024: EUR 32.6 million); Q4 2025 normalized EBITDA EUR 3.4 million (Q4 2024: EUR 9.5 million)
- Company reached an important milestone on realigning its financing structure and is implementing a new financing setup; related exceptional items materially affected Q4 results
- Strategic focus for 2026 on targeted initiatives and product-portfolio development, including a planned spring launch of a new generation of products combining health and beauty to support distribution partners
- Q4 2025 report is available now on the investor website (https://ir.lrworld.com/); final audited FY 2025 results and the Annual Report will be published end of April 2026
-7,32 %
+5,43 %
-3,68 %
-7,67 %
-58,00 %
-59,54 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.