    SFC Energy 2025 Preliminary Results: Q4 Growth & Defense Focus Set for 2026

    SFC Energy enters 2026 with renewed growth, stronger margins, and a sharper focus on high-value defense and security markets across Europe, the US, and Asia.

    Foto: SFC Energy AG
    • Q4 2025 sales reached EUR 40.6 million, marking a return to growth and positive momentum for 2026
    • Total sales in 2025 were stable at EUR 143.3 million, with about 50% generated from defense, security, and civil security markets
    • Forecast for 2026 includes sales growth to EUR 150-160 million, driven by increased demand in security and defense sectors, with EBITDA expected to rise to EUR 20-24 million
    • The company successfully expanded internationally, establishing production in the US, developing a hydrogen fuel cell business in Denmark, and scaling operations in Southeast Asia
    • SFC Energy is shifting its focus towards defense and security applications, expecting this segment to account for 15-20% of sales in 2026, with overall group sales increasingly driven by high-margin security products
    • Despite macroeconomic challenges, the company anticipates continued growth, with a focus on operational efficiency and expanding its market share in defense and civil security sectors

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at SFC Energy is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of SFC Energy at the time of the news was 13,480EUR and was up +3,61 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,590EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,82 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.807,11PKT (-1,05 %).


