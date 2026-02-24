Weak 2025 Demand Hits R. STAHL's Financial Results

R. STAHL's sales decreased by 9.1% to €313 million in 2025 due to weak demand and global uncertainties.

Order intake was €306.5 million, below the previous year's €327.6 million, reflecting declining demand since mid-2024.

EBITDA pre exceptionals remained stable at €34.4 million, with an improved margin of 11.0% due to temporary positive one-time items.

Free cash flow declined sharply to -€0.3 million from €14.8 million, mainly due to lower net profit and increased working capital.

The company launched the NEXUS program in February 2026 to develop into a global solutions provider in explosion protection and prepare for future growth.

Despite challenging market conditions, R. STAHL maintained profitability and improved its equity ratio to 29.2% in 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at R. Stahl is on 16.04.2026.

The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,200EUR and was down -1,49 % compared with the previous day.





