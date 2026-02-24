    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsR. Stahl AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu R. Stahl
    Weak 2025 Demand Hits R. STAHL's Financial Results

    In a year marked by weak demand and global uncertainty, R. STAHL navigated falling sales yet safeguarded profitability and set the course for future growth.

    Weak 2025 Demand Hits R. STAHL's Financial Results
    • R. STAHL's sales decreased by 9.1% to €313 million in 2025 due to weak demand and global uncertainties.
    • Order intake was €306.5 million, below the previous year's €327.6 million, reflecting declining demand since mid-2024.
    • EBITDA pre exceptionals remained stable at €34.4 million, with an improved margin of 11.0% due to temporary positive one-time items.
    • Free cash flow declined sharply to -€0.3 million from €14.8 million, mainly due to lower net profit and increased working capital.
    • The company launched the NEXUS program in February 2026 to develop into a global solutions provider in explosion protection and prepare for future growth.
    • Despite challenging market conditions, R. STAHL maintained profitability and improved its equity ratio to 29.2% in 2025.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at R. Stahl is on 16.04.2026.

    The price of R. Stahl at the time of the news was 13,200EUR and was down -1,49 % compared with the previous day.


    R. Stahl

    ISIN:DE000A1PHBB5WKN:A1PHBB





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    In a year marked by weak demand and global uncertainty, R. STAHL navigated falling sales yet safeguarded profitability and set the course for future growth.
