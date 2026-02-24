ElringKlinger Ends 2025 Strong, Sets Stage for Future Transformation
In 2025, ElringKlinger sharpened its strategic focus: stronger margins, heavy e-mobility investment, and portfolio streamlining set the stage for long-term, sustainable growth.
Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
- ElringKlinger achieved preliminary revenue of EUR 1,641 million in 2025, slightly below the previous year due to currency and M&A effects
- The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 5.4%, up from 4.9% in 2024, driven by strategic investments and focus on profitable segments
- Operating free cash flow decreased to EUR 32.6 million from EUR 58.4 million in 2024, with net financial liabilities rising to EUR 288 million
- The company invested over EUR 140 million in future technologies, especially in e-mobility, which saw revenue grow to EUR 144 million in 2025
- ElringKlinger is implementing its SHAPE30 transformation strategy, focusing on profitable activities, cost reduction, and preparing for high-volume orders in electromobility
- The company divested non-core subsidiaries, such as hofer powertrain, and completed global streamlining measures to improve earnings and position for sustainable growth
The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at ElringKlinger is on 26.03.2026.
The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,2700EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,2750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
+0,35 %
+1,19 %
-3,19 %
+6,11 %
+1,67 %
-51,78 %
-66,71 %
-79,48 %
+187,58 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte