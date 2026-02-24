ElringKlinger Ends 2025 Strong, Sets Stage for Future Transformation

ElringKlinger achieved preliminary revenue of EUR 1,641 million in 2025, slightly below the previous year due to currency and M&A effects

The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 5.4%, up from 4.9% in 2024, driven by strategic investments and focus on profitable segments

Operating free cash flow decreased to EUR 32.6 million from EUR 58.4 million in 2024, with net financial liabilities rising to EUR 288 million

The company invested over EUR 140 million in future technologies, especially in e-mobility, which saw revenue grow to EUR 144 million in 2025

ElringKlinger is implementing its SHAPE30 transformation strategy, focusing on profitable activities, cost reduction, and preparing for high-volume orders in electromobility

The company divested non-core subsidiaries, such as hofer powertrain, and completed global streamlining measures to improve earnings and position for sustainable growth

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 26.03.2026.

