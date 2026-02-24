    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsElringKlinger AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ElringKlinger
    ElringKlinger Ends 2025 Strong, Sets Stage for Future Transformation

    In 2025, ElringKlinger sharpened its strategic focus: stronger margins, heavy e-mobility investment, and portfolio streamlining set the stage for long-term, sustainable growth.

    Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
    • ElringKlinger achieved preliminary revenue of EUR 1,641 million in 2025, slightly below the previous year due to currency and M&A effects
    • The adjusted EBIT margin increased to 5.4%, up from 4.9% in 2024, driven by strategic investments and focus on profitable segments
    • Operating free cash flow decreased to EUR 32.6 million from EUR 58.4 million in 2024, with net financial liabilities rising to EUR 288 million
    • The company invested over EUR 140 million in future technologies, especially in e-mobility, which saw revenue grow to EUR 144 million in 2025
    • ElringKlinger is implementing its SHAPE30 transformation strategy, focusing on profitable activities, cost reduction, and preparing for high-volume orders in electromobility
    • The company divested non-core subsidiaries, such as hofer powertrain, and completed global streamlining measures to improve earnings and position for sustainable growth

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at ElringKlinger is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,2700EUR and was up +0,06 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,2750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.


