    Elmos Semiconductor Hits 2025 Sales Record, Projects Bright 2026 Outlook

    Record-breaking 2025 results, stronger cash generation and bold capital returns set the stage for ambitious 2026 guidance and confirmed 2030 growth targets.

    Elmos Semiconductor Hits 2025 Sales Record, Projects Bright 2026 Outlook
    Foto: Elmos Semiconductor SE
    • 2025 sales hit a new record of €582.6m (+0.3% y/y; ~+2.5% excluding USD exchange-rate effects)
    • 2025 EBIT €127.1m with an EBIT margin of 21.8%, within guidance despite raw‑material, FX and special-cost headwinds
    • Adjusted free cash flow improved strongly to €66.3m (11.4% of sales) while CAPEX fell to €33.6m (5.8% of sales)
    • Capital allocation stepped up: proposed dividend €1.50 per share (+50%) and a €10m share buyback, raising total 2025 distributions to ~€36m (>100% vs prior year)
    • 2026 guidance: expected sales growth ~11% (±3pp), EBIT margin ~24% (±2pp), CAPEX ≈5% of sales and adjusted free cash flow >17% of sales (assumes EUR/USD 1.15)
    • Confirmed mid‑term (2030) targets: ~€1bn sales, ~25% EBIT margin, CAPEX ~6% of sales, and adjusted free cash flow ≈17% of sales

    The next important date, The German word "Analystenveranstaltung" translates to "analyst event" or "analyst meeting" in English., at Elmos Semiconductor is on 24.02.2026.

    The price of Elmos Semiconductor at the time of the news was 133,20EUR and was up +3,50 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.807,11PKT (-1,05 %).


    Elmos Semiconductor

    +3,57 %
    +8,46 %
    +20,40 %
    +45,47 %
    +85,54 %
    +77,63 %
    +291,20 %
    +1.121,39 %
    +492,89 %
    Record-breaking 2025 results, stronger cash generation and bold capital returns set the stage for ambitious 2026 guidance and confirmed 2030 growth targets.
