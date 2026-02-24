Leifheit Achieves 2025 Goals & Starts Next Strategy Phase

Leifheit confirms it has met its most recently communicated 2025 guidance on Group turnover, Group EBIT and free cash flow based on preliminary unaudited figures.

Group turnover for 2025 was EUR 232.6 million (2024: EUR 259.2 million), reflecting challenging markets and selective portfolio adjustments.

Group EBIT was EUR 10.0 million (2024: EUR 12.1 million); EBIT before special items amounted to EUR 11.6 million, with EUR 1.6 million of special items from strategic production optimisation.

Gross margin before special items improved by 1.2 percentage points to 45.7%, driven by higher productivity, production efficiency and a more favourable product mix.

Free cash flow was EUR 6.4 million (2024: EUR 14.2 million), in line with the mid‑single‑digit million forecast and supported by a EUR 2.0 million improvement in working capital.

Leifheit launches the next strategy phase in 2026: a group‑wide FOCUS performance programme to boost efficiency and resilience, a relaunch of the Leifheit brand with increased marketing in H1 2026 and further core‑category innovations (after prior moves such as consolidating Czech injection‑moulding and implementing SAP S/4HANA).

