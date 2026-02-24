    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLeifheit AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Leifheit
    Leifheit Achieves 2025 Goals & Starts Next Strategy Phase

    Leifheit closes 2025 on target and sets the stage for its next chapter, combining solid results with a sharpened strategy for efficiency, innovation and brand strength.

    Foto: Thomas Frey - picture alliance / dpa
    • Leifheit confirms it has met its most recently communicated 2025 guidance on Group turnover, Group EBIT and free cash flow based on preliminary unaudited figures.
    • Group turnover for 2025 was EUR 232.6 million (2024: EUR 259.2 million), reflecting challenging markets and selective portfolio adjustments.
    • Group EBIT was EUR 10.0 million (2024: EUR 12.1 million); EBIT before special items amounted to EUR 11.6 million, with EUR 1.6 million of special items from strategic production optimisation.
    • Gross margin before special items improved by 1.2 percentage points to 45.7%, driven by higher productivity, production efficiency and a more favourable product mix.
    • Free cash flow was EUR 6.4 million (2024: EUR 14.2 million), in line with the mid‑single‑digit million forecast and supported by a EUR 2.0 million improvement in working capital.
    • Leifheit launches the next strategy phase in 2026: a group‑wide FOCUS performance programme to boost efficiency and resilience, a relaunch of the Leifheit brand with increased marketing in H1 2026 and further core‑category innovations (after prior moves such as consolidating Czech injection‑moulding and implementing SAP S/4HANA).

    The next important date, "Conference call" (Note: the phrase is already English. It usually means a telephone or video meeting among participants in different locations.), at Leifheit is on 31.03.2026.

    The price of Leifheit at the time of the news was 15,275EUR and was up +0,16 % compared with the previous day.


    Leifheit

    ISIN:DE0006464506WKN:646450





