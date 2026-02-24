CYAN AG: Updated 2025 Outlook Sparks Investor Interest

Inside information announced by cyan AG on 24 February 2026 under Article 17 MAR.

Management Board adjusted the outlook for consolidated EBITDA for the 2025 financial year.

New expected consolidated EBITDA for 2025: positive EUR 0.75–0.85 million.

Previous guidance had anticipated a slightly positive EBITDA versus 2024 (EUR -1.5m) and noted 2025 was unlikely to exceed the first half 2025 level of EUR 0.5m.

Improvement driven mainly by increased other income from unplanned pass‑through charges and additional revenue from change requests and set‑up fees.

cyan AG is a Munich‑based cybersecurity provider (~20 years), offering white‑label security products to telcos and financial services; customers include Orange Group, Deutsche Telekom, Claro Chile and dtac/True.

The next important date, "Börsentag Wien" → "Vienna Stock Exchange Day" (or more loosely, "Vienna Stock Market Day")., at CYAN is on 14.03.2026.

The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was up +8,84 % compared with the previous day.





