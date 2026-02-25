Nordex Reports Strong Q4/2025 Results, Surpassing Financial Goals

Record orders: Q4/2025 order intake rose 9.2% to EUR 3.2 billion (3,552 MW in Projects), leading to a full‑year record order intake of ~10.2 GW (≈ EUR 9.3 billion).

Profitability improvement: Q4 EBITDA rose to EUR 307.4 million with a 12.1% EBITDA margin; full‑year EBITDA margin 8.4%, enabling the company to exceed prior mid‑term targets and upgrade the medium‑term EBITDA margin goal to 10–12%.

Net income and sales: Net income improved to EUR 183.8 million in Q4 and EUR 274.3 million for FY2025; full‑year sales were approximately EUR 7.6 billion.

Strong cash generation and liquidity: Record free cash flow of EUR 565.2 million in Q4 and EUR 863.3 million for the year; cash and cash equivalents of EUR 1,928.9 million and a net cash position of EUR 1,624.7 million at year‑end.

Order book and production growth: Order book totaled EUR 16.1 billion (Projects EUR 10.1 billion; Service EUR 6.0 billion); Q4 production increased 27.1% to 3,202 MW and installations in Q4 reached 2,083 MW across 20 countries.

2026 guidance and targets: Nordex expects 2026 sales of EUR 8.2–9.0 billion and an EBITDA margin of 8.0–11.0%; plans ~EUR 200 million in investments and aims to bring the working capital ratio below -9% by end‑2026.

The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Nordex is on 25.02.2026.

