E.ON Powers Ahead in 2025, Leading the Energy Transition
E.ON powers ahead: rising earnings, record investments in energy networks, and a confident outlook to 2030 underline the group’s role in Europe’s energy transition.
- E.ON achieved an adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.8 billion in 2025, exceeding the previous year's €9.0 billion and meeting guidance expectations.
- The company increased its total investments to €8.5 billion, with €7.0 billion allocated to Energy Networks, supporting infrastructure expansion and modernization.
- E.ON's energy networks business saw a 12% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €7.7 billion, driven by significant investments and network upgrades, including digital grid components.
- The company’s 2025 net income rose slightly to €3.0 billion, and a dividend increase to 57 cents per share was proposed, reflecting confidence in ongoing performance.
- For 2026, E.ON expects stable earnings with adjusted EBITDA between €9.4 and €9.6 billion, and plans to further increase investments to around €48 billion from 2026 to 2030.
- E.ON’s medium-term growth outlook anticipates EBITDA reaching approximately €13 billion and net income around €3.8 billion by 2030, driven by expanded investments and infrastructure development.
The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at E.ON is on 25.02.2026.
