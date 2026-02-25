    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsE.ON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu E.ON
    97 Aufrufe 97 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    E.ON Powers Ahead in 2025, Leading the Energy Transition

    E.ON powers ahead: rising earnings, record investments in energy networks, and a confident outlook to 2030 underline the group’s role in Europe’s energy transition.

    E.ON Powers Ahead in 2025, Leading the Energy Transition
    Foto: Mona Wenisch - dpa
    • E.ON achieved an adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.8 billion in 2025, exceeding the previous year's €9.0 billion and meeting guidance expectations.
    • The company increased its total investments to €8.5 billion, with €7.0 billion allocated to Energy Networks, supporting infrastructure expansion and modernization.
    • E.ON's energy networks business saw a 12% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €7.7 billion, driven by significant investments and network upgrades, including digital grid components.
    • The company’s 2025 net income rose slightly to €3.0 billion, and a dividend increase to 57 cents per share was proposed, reflecting confidence in ongoing performance.
    • For 2026, E.ON expects stable earnings with adjusted EBITDA between €9.4 and €9.6 billion, and plans to further increase investments to around €48 billion from 2026 to 2030.
    • E.ON’s medium-term growth outlook anticipates EBITDA reaching approximately €13 billion and net income around €3.8 billion by 2030, driven by expanded investments and infrastructure development.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at E.ON is on 25.02.2026.

    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.028,50PKT (0,00 %).


    E.ON

    -1,89 %
    +1,16 %
    +11,71 %
    +22,84 %
    +56,88 %
    +82,50 %
    +119,55 %
    +144,21 %
    +1.234,59 %
    ISIN:DE000ENAG999WKN:ENAG99





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    E.ON Powers Ahead in 2025, Leading the Energy Transition E.ON powers ahead: rising earnings, record investments in energy networks, and a confident outlook to 2030 underline the group’s role in Europe’s energy transition.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     