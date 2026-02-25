E.ON Powers Ahead in 2025, Leading the Energy Transition

E.ON achieved an adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.8 billion in 2025, exceeding the previous year's €9.0 billion and meeting guidance expectations.

The company increased its total investments to €8.5 billion, with €7.0 billion allocated to Energy Networks, supporting infrastructure expansion and modernization.

E.ON's energy networks business saw a 12% rise in adjusted EBITDA to €7.7 billion, driven by significant investments and network upgrades, including digital grid components.

The company’s 2025 net income rose slightly to €3.0 billion, and a dividend increase to 57 cents per share was proposed, reflecting confidence in ongoing performance.

For 2026, E.ON expects stable earnings with adjusted EBITDA between €9.4 and €9.6 billion, and plans to further increase investments to around €48 billion from 2026 to 2030.

E.ON’s medium-term growth outlook anticipates EBITDA reaching approximately €13 billion and net income around €3.8 billion by 2030, driven by expanded investments and infrastructure development.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at E.ON is on 25.02.2026.

