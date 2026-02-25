    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAUTO1 Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AUTO1 Group
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    AUTO1 Group Hits Record Highs in 2025: Units Sold, Profit & EBITDA Soar

    AUTO1 Group races into 2026 on the back of a record-breaking 2025, posting new highs in units sold, profitability and market share across Europe.

    AUTO1 Group Hits Record Highs in 2025: Units Sold, Profit & EBITDA Soar
    Foto: Autohero
    • AUTO1 Group achieved record-breaking results in 2025, with all-time highs in units sold, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA.
    • Total units sold in 2025 were 842,271, a 22.1% increase year over year, with retail units up by 36.4%.
    • Gross profit for 2025 reached EUR 990.6 million, up 36.7%, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 197.5 million, up 80.8%.
    • In Q4 2025, units sold increased by 19.7% to 219,110, generating EUR 2.1 billion revenue and EUR 265.4 million gross profit.
    • AUTO1 Group’s market share in Europe increased to 3.1%, with a target of reaching 10% long-term market share.
    • The company forecasts 2026 total units sold between 940,000 and 1,000,000, with gross profit of EUR 1.1-1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250-275 million.

    The next important date, Q4 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 25.02.2026.

    The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 19,765EUR and was up +1,75 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.481,33PKT (-0,02 %).


    AUTO1 Group

    +1,90 %
    +6,30 %
    -34,72 %
    -17,85 %
    +2,81 %
    +169,25 %
    -57,27 %
    -48,25 %
    ISIN:DE000A2LQ884WKN:A2LQ88





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    AUTO1 Group Hits Record Highs in 2025: Units Sold, Profit & EBITDA Soar AUTO1 Group races into 2026 on the back of a record-breaking 2025, posting new highs in units sold, profitability and market share across Europe.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     