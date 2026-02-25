AUTO1 Group Hits Record Highs in 2025: Units Sold, Profit & EBITDA Soar

AUTO1 Group achieved record-breaking results in 2025, with all-time highs in units sold, gross profit, and adjusted EBITDA.

Total units sold in 2025 were 842,271, a 22.1% increase year over year, with retail units up by 36.4%.

Gross profit for 2025 reached EUR 990.6 million, up 36.7%, and adjusted EBITDA was EUR 197.5 million, up 80.8%.

In Q4 2025, units sold increased by 19.7% to 219,110, generating EUR 2.1 billion revenue and EUR 265.4 million gross profit.

AUTO1 Group’s market share in Europe increased to 3.1%, with a target of reaching 10% long-term market share.

The company forecasts 2026 total units sold between 940,000 and 1,000,000, with gross profit of EUR 1.1-1.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 250-275 million.

The next important date, Q4 2025 Trading and Financial Results, at AUTO1 Group is on 25.02.2026.

The price of AUTO1 Group at the time of the news was 19,765EUR and was up +1,75 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.481,33PKT (-0,02 %).





