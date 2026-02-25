    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEVN AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu EVN
    EVN AG: Business Growth in Q1 2025/26

    Despite challenging weather and softer renewables, EVN delivered solid Q1 2025/26 results and is accelerating its multi‑billion euro push into green infrastructure.

    Foto: andrew_shots - stock.adobe.com
    • Business development in Q1 2025/26 was in line with expectations, despite colder weather and below-average wind and water generation coefficients.
    • Revenue increased by 3.3% to EUR 830.7 million, mainly due to regulatory price effects, but renewable generation revenues declined due to price and volume factors.
    • EBITDA decreased by 2.2% to EUR 247.4 million, while group net result increased by 9.8% to EUR 126.9 million.
    • EVN plans to invest approximately EUR 1 billion annually until 2030, focusing on renewable energy, network infrastructure, battery storage, and water supply.
    • Renewable generation capacity increased by 42 MW, reaching a total of 1,022 MW, with ongoing projects in wind, photovoltaic, and battery storage.
    • The sale of EVN’s international project business to STRABAG is expected to close by the end of March 2026.

