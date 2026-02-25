EVN AG: Business Growth in Q1 2025/26

Business development in Q1 2025/26 was in line with expectations, despite colder weather and below-average wind and water generation coefficients.

Revenue increased by 3.3% to EUR 830.7 million, mainly due to regulatory price effects, but renewable generation revenues declined due to price and volume factors.

EBITDA decreased by 2.2% to EUR 247.4 million, while group net result increased by 9.8% to EUR 126.9 million.

EVN plans to invest approximately EUR 1 billion annually until 2030, focusing on renewable energy, network infrastructure, battery storage, and water supply.

Renewable generation capacity increased by 42 MW, reaching a total of 1,022 MW, with ongoing projects in wind, photovoltaic, and battery storage.

The sale of EVN’s international project business to STRABAG is expected to close by the end of March 2026.

The next important date, quarterly report, at EVN is on 25.02.2026.

The price of EVN at the time of the news was 29,30EUR and was up +0,09 % compared with the previous day.






