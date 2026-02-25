BRAIN Biotech's SolasCure Achieves Breakthrough with Aurase Wound Gel

BRAIN Biotech reports a slight revenue decrease of 9% in Q1 2025/26, from €13.1 million to €11.9 million, but significantly improves adjusted EBITDA to €0.3 million from -€0.7 million

The company's BRAINBioIncubator segment shows strong growth, with revenues rising by €0.7 million to €1.9 million and a milestone payment of €1.0 million from the deucrictibant project

SolasCure, in which BRAIN holds a 35% stake, has completed a successful extension study of Phase 2a for Aurase Wound Gel, demonstrating it is 22 times more effective in debridement and 7 times faster in healing than standard care

Aurase Wound Gel shows dual action, improving both wound debridement and healing, with a large addressable market of around US$4.3 billion in the US

BRAIN Biocatalysts segment experienced a 16.3% revenue decline to €10 million, due to lower sales in baking enzymes and beverage industries, but is expected to grow sequentially after a soft start

The company maintains its outlook for 2025/26, expecting stable sales in the core BRAINBiocatalysts segment and a positive growth trajectory for the BRAINBioIncubator segment, targeting around €5 million in revenue.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRAIN Biotech is on 25.02.2026.

The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,2250EUR and was up +2,53 % compared with the previous day.





