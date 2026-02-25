    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsBRAIN Biotech AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu BRAIN Biotech
    BRAIN Biotech's SolasCure Achieves Breakthrough with Aurase Wound Gel

    Despite a dip in quarterly sales, BRAIN Biotech kicks off 2025/26 with stronger earnings and a breakthrough wound-care innovation that could unlock a multibillion-dollar market.

    • BRAIN Biotech reports a slight revenue decrease of 9% in Q1 2025/26, from €13.1 million to €11.9 million, but significantly improves adjusted EBITDA to €0.3 million from -€0.7 million
    • The company's BRAINBioIncubator segment shows strong growth, with revenues rising by €0.7 million to €1.9 million and a milestone payment of €1.0 million from the deucrictibant project
    • SolasCure, in which BRAIN holds a 35% stake, has completed a successful extension study of Phase 2a for Aurase Wound Gel, demonstrating it is 22 times more effective in debridement and 7 times faster in healing than standard care
    • Aurase Wound Gel shows dual action, improving both wound debridement and healing, with a large addressable market of around US$4.3 billion in the US
    • BRAIN Biocatalysts segment experienced a 16.3% revenue decline to €10 million, due to lower sales in baking enzymes and beverage industries, but is expected to grow sequentially after a soft start
    • The company maintains its outlook for 2025/26, expecting stable sales in the core BRAINBiocatalysts segment and a positive growth trajectory for the BRAINBioIncubator segment, targeting around €5 million in revenue.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (Cut-off date Q1), at BRAIN Biotech is on 25.02.2026.

    The price of BRAIN Biotech at the time of the news was 2,2250EUR and was up +2,53 % compared with the previous day.


    ISIN:DE0005203947WKN:520394





    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
