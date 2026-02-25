Almonty Industries, Axon Enterprise & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Axon Enterprise
|+16,01 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥈
|Sumitomo Metal Mining
|+9,40 %
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|🥉
|DroneShield
|+8,84 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|NIPPON SEITETSU
|-7,65 %
|Stahl und Bergbau
|🟥
|GoDaddy Registered (A)
|-8,28 %
|Internet
|🟥
|Par Pacific Holdings
|-10,86 %
|Öl/Gas
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Spark Energy Minerals
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|ST George Mining
|Rohstoffe
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|Pentixapharm Holding
|Pharmaindustrie
|Mobotix
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|145
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|115
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|112
|Gesundheitswesen
|TeamViewer
|86
|Informationstechnologie
|Silber
|72
|Rohstoffe
|Bitcoin
|68
|-
Axon Enterprise
Wochenperformance: +19,11 %
Wochenperformance: +19,11 %
Platz 1
Sumitomo Metal Mining
Wochenperformance: +19,63 %
Wochenperformance: +19,63 %
Platz 2
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +5,70 %
Wochenperformance: +5,70 %
Platz 3
NIPPON SEITETSU
Wochenperformance: -11,63 %
Wochenperformance: -11,63 %
Platz 4
GoDaddy Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -7,10 %
Wochenperformance: -7,10 %
Platz 5
Par Pacific Holdings
Wochenperformance: -15,68 %
Wochenperformance: -15,68 %
Platz 6
Spark Energy Minerals
Wochenperformance: -14,02 %
Wochenperformance: -14,02 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +5,70 %
Wochenperformance: +5,70 %
Platz 8
ST George Mining
Wochenperformance: +71,05 %
Wochenperformance: +71,05 %
Platz 9
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Wochenperformance: +0,68 %
Platz 10
Pentixapharm Holding
Wochenperformance: +8,83 %
Wochenperformance: +8,83 %
Platz 11
Mobotix
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Wochenperformance: -20,43 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +26,36 %
Wochenperformance: +26,36 %
Platz 13
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -21,44 %
Wochenperformance: -21,44 %
Platz 14
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: -12,52 %
Wochenperformance: -12,52 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Wochenperformance: -6,11 %
Platz 16
Silber
Wochenperformance: +20,12 %
Wochenperformance: +20,12 %
Platz 17
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte