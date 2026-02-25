Shell & METLEN Strike Major LNG Supply & Trading Deal
Shell and METLEN have agreed a landmark LNG cooperation, aiming to boost Southeast Europe’s energy security and Greece’s role as a regional gas hub.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Shell and METLEN signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Feb 24, 2026 to create a framework for cooperation in LNG supply and trading.
- The MoU foresees supplying/trading about 0.5–1.0 bcm per year during 2027–2031, with deliveries to Revithoussa and Alexandroupolis and use of the Vertical Gas Corridor to reach broader European markets.
- Shell will leverage its global LNG portfolio, advanced shipping capabilities and position as a major purchaser of U.S. LNG to support the supply arrangements.
- METLEN will strengthen its role as a key natural gas player in Southeast Europe, boosting market liquidity and contributing to regional energy security and Greece’s role as an energy hub.
- The agreement was signed in Washington, D.C. by senior METLEN and Shell executives in the presence of high-level Greek, U.S. and Shell officials, highlighting its strategic importance.
- METLEN is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 100 constituent; 2024 figures: revenue €5.68bn, EBITDA €1.08bn (+7% YoY), net profit €615m, adjusted net debt €1.78bn (Net Debt/EBITDA 1.7x), with multiple ESG recognitions.
