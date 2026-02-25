    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    29 Aufrufe 29 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Shell & METLEN Strike Major LNG Supply & Trading Deal

    Shell and METLEN have agreed a landmark LNG cooperation, aiming to boost Southeast Europe’s energy security and Greece’s role as a regional gas hub.

    Shell & METLEN Strike Major LNG Supply & Trading Deal
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Shell and METLEN signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Feb 24, 2026 to create a framework for cooperation in LNG supply and trading.
    • The MoU foresees supplying/trading about 0.5–1.0 bcm per year during 2027–2031, with deliveries to Revithoussa and Alexandroupolis and use of the Vertical Gas Corridor to reach broader European markets.
    • Shell will leverage its global LNG portfolio, advanced shipping capabilities and position as a major purchaser of U.S. LNG to support the supply arrangements.
    • METLEN will strengthen its role as a key natural gas player in Southeast Europe, boosting market liquidity and contributing to regional energy security and Greece’s role as an energy hub.
    • The agreement was signed in Washington, D.C. by senior METLEN and Shell executives in the presence of high-level Greek, U.S. and Shell officials, highlighting its strategic importance.
    • METLEN is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a FTSE 100 constituent; 2024 figures: revenue €5.68bn, EBITDA €1.08bn (+7% YoY), net profit €615m, adjusted net debt €1.78bn (Net Debt/EBITDA 1.7x), with multiple ESG recognitions.






    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    Shell & METLEN Strike Major LNG Supply & Trading Deal Shell and METLEN have agreed a landmark LNG cooperation, aiming to boost Southeast Europe’s energy security and Greece’s role as a regional gas hub.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     