    Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo Named CEO & Chairman of the Board

    Wolford AG has named Marco Pozzo its new CEO and Chairman, recognizing his strong leadership in restructuring and strategic realignment.

    Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
    • Marco Pozzo appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Wolford AG, effective 1 March 2026.
    • He has been a member of the Management Board since 7 July 2025 and previously served as Deputy CEO.
    • His three-year term on the Management Board remains unchanged and runs until 7 July 2028.
    • The Supervisory Board based the appointment on its assessment of Pozzo’s performance since joining the company.
    • Pozzo initiated and oversaw key restructuring measures to strengthen customer confidence and support the company’s strategic priorities.
    • The announcement was made as disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).

    ISIN:AT0000834007WKN:893975





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
