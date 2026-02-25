Wolford AG: Marco Pozzo Named CEO & Chairman of the Board
Wolford AG has named Marco Pozzo its new CEO and Chairman, recognizing his strong leadership in restructuring and strategic realignment.
Foto: zhouyilu - stock.adobe.com
- Marco Pozzo appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Wolford AG, effective 1 March 2026.
- He has been a member of the Management Board since 7 July 2025 and previously served as Deputy CEO.
- His three-year term on the Management Board remains unchanged and runs until 7 July 2028.
- The Supervisory Board based the appointment on its assessment of Pozzo’s performance since joining the company.
- Pozzo initiated and oversaw key restructuring measures to strengthen customer confidence and support the company’s strategic priorities.
- The announcement was made as disclosure of inside information under Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR).
The price of Wolford at the time of the news was 3,1000EUR and was down -1,90 % compared with the previous day.
-1,90 %
+0,64 %
+9,34 %
-12,71 %
-19,80 %
-47,98 %
-58,96 %
-86,66 %
-89,37 %
