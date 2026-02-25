IVU Traffic Technologies AG: 2025 Financials Preview & Record Growth

IVU Traffic Technologies AG is expected to achieve or exceed its 2025 financial targets, with revenue around €150 million and EBIT over €18 million, both increasing by more than 10% compared to the previous year.

All key financial figures are at their highest in the company's history.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its stock exchange listing, the company proposes increasing the dividend from €0.28 to €0.30 and paying a special dividend of €0.25, totaling €0.55 per share.

The preliminary results are unaudited; final audited figures will be published in the Annual Report 2025 on 26 March 2026.

The announcement was made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, indicating a positive outlook and record performance.

The company is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other markets, with contact details provided for investor relations.

The price of IVU Traffic Technologies at the time of the news was 20,500EUR and was up +3,02 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,49 % since publication.





