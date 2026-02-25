    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsWestwing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Westwing
    Westwing Expands to the UK: Exciting Growth in the UK Market

    Westwing sets its sights on the UK, bringing its full-service design universe to one of Europe’s most dynamic Home & Living markets.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Westwing Group SE announced its UK market entry on 25 February 2026, marking its 23rd European market expansion (announcement from Munich).
    • The UK was chosen as it is the second‑largest online Home & Living market in Europe, with consumers who actively seek interior inspiration and where 80% of shoppers now prioritise quality.
    • Westwing is launching its full service suite in the UK, including the Westwing Design Service (personalised interior planning and realistic 3D concepts), a dedicated B2B offering, and Delivery & Assembly Service.
    • The assortment will include the in‑house Westwing Collection plus local UK partner brands and international names such as Kartell, Le Creuset, Trudon, Louis Poulsen and Georg Jensen.
    • Westwing positions itself as Europe’s #1 Beautiful Living e‑commerce platform (GMV EUR 507m in 2025), headquartered in Munich, pursuing its third-phase strategy “Scaling with Operating Leverage” and aiming to become a “Superbrand in Design.”
    • The announcement includes a forward‑looking disclaimer: the expansion is subject to significant risks and uncertainties (macroeconomic factors, fulfilment and capacity issues, fraud, data security, competition, strikes, etc.).

    The next important date, Publication of the 2025 Annual Report, at Westwing is on 26.03.2026.

    The price of Westwing at the time of the news was 17,800EUR and was up +1,86 % compared with the previous day.
    7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 17,700EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,56 % since publication.


    Westwing

    +1,14 %
    +7,46 %
    +27,21 %
    +39,53 %
    +129,59 %
    +90,27 %
    -46,28 %
    -35,64 %
    ISIN:DE000A2N4H07WKN:A2N4H0





