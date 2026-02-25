Onlineprinters Continues M&A Success in Q4 2025 with OP HoldCo Bond 8.391%
Strong growth, rising margins and robust cash generation marked FY 2025, underpinned by active M&A and setting the stage for the next phase of expansion.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- FY 2025 revenue: EUR 289.4 million (+4.0% y-o-y).
- Pro‑forma adjusted EBITDA: EUR 58.3 million (+15.6% y-o-y) with margin up 2.0 percentage points.
- Operating cash flow after tax: EUR 28.0 million, an increase of EUR 10.8 million year-on-year.
- Q4 2025: revenue EUR 78.7 million (+5.0% y-o-y) and pro‑forma adjusted EBITDA EUR 17.6 million (+13.1% y-o-y), driven by gross margin improvements and M&A contributions.
- M&A progress: eight acquisitions since May 2024, most recently Realtryck i Stockholm AB, strengthening the Group’s Nordic presence.
- Final audited FY 2025 figures and the full annual report will be published on 30 April 2026, when FY 2026 guidance will also be provided.
