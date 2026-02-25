    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSteyr Motors AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Steyr Motors
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Steyr Motors AG to Acquire BUKH A/S in Strategic Expansion

    Steyr Motors accelerates its marine expansion with the planned full acquisition of Danish engine specialist BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS.

    Steyr Motors AG to Acquire BUKH A/S in Strategic Expansion
    • Steyr Motors AG has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS in Denmark.
    • The acquisition aims to expand Steyr Motors' marine product range to 24–700 hp and strengthen its civil and defense market segments.
    • The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to usual conditions.
    • Financing will include cash, credit lines, and a capital increase in kind through the issuance of 51,261 new shares at EUR 42.85 each, increasing share capital to EUR 5,251,261.
    • The purchase price is in the mid-seven-figure range, with an earn-out agreement and a lock-up obligation for the seller.
    • The acquisition is expected to positively impact Steyr Motors' consolidated EBIT in the first full year of consolidation.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Steyr Motors is on 25.02.2026.

    The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 45,30EUR and was up +2,26 % compared with the previous day.


    Steyr Motors

    +1,13 %
    +1,38 %
    +2,56 %
    +51,03 %
    +127,32 %
    +193,58 %
    ISIN:AT0000A3FW25WKN:A40TC4





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Steyr Motors AG to Acquire BUKH A/S in Strategic Expansion Steyr Motors accelerates its marine expansion with the planned full acquisition of Danish engine specialist BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     