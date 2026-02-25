Steyr Motors AG to Acquire BUKH A/S in Strategic Expansion

Steyr Motors AG has signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of BUKH A/S and SLC Ejendomme ApS in Denmark.

The acquisition aims to expand Steyr Motors' marine product range to 24–700 hp and strengthen its civil and defense market segments.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to usual conditions.

Financing will include cash, credit lines, and a capital increase in kind through the issuance of 51,261 new shares at EUR 42.85 each, increasing share capital to EUR 5,251,261.

The purchase price is in the mid-seven-figure range, with an earn-out agreement and a lock-up obligation for the seller.

The acquisition is expected to positively impact Steyr Motors' consolidated EBIT in the first full year of consolidation.

The next important date, quarterly report, at Steyr Motors is on 25.02.2026.

The price of Steyr Motors at the time of the news was 45,30EUR and was up +2,26 % compared with the previous day.





