Steyr Motors AG Acquires BUKH A/S to Lead Defense & Marine Markets

Steyr Motors signed a binding agreement to acquire 100% of Danish BUKH A/S (and SLC Ejendomme ApS) to become a broadly positioned global supplier for mission‑critical marine and defense applications.

The purchase expands Steyr’s marine engine range from 120–300 hp to a nearly comprehensive 24–700 hp portfolio, allowing the company to act as a full‑range supplier and bid on a wider set of tenders.

BUKH is an internationally recognized SOLAS specialist (lifeboats, rescue boats) with production in Denmark and China, and its annual SOLAS sales are roughly four times Steyr’s previous SOLAS volume, boosting unit scale and supply‑chain resilience.

The deal brings a strong global distributor and service network (notably in Asia and South America), immediate cross‑selling and scaling potential, and strengthens recurring high‑margin aftermarket revenues.

Financing is via a mix of cash and a capital increase by contribution in kind, with a seller lock‑up and an earn‑out tied to performance; the transaction is expected to close by end‑Q1 2026 and is forecast to be EBIT‑accretive in its first full year of consolidation.

To ensure smooth integration and continuity, former BUKH CEO Søren Christiansen will remain on BUKH’s supervisory board for at least 2–3 years to support transfer of knowledge and distributor stability.

