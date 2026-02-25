freenet Raises Dividend to EUR 2.07, Achieves Record Customer & IPTV Growth

freenet AG increases its dividend to EUR 2.07, marking the fifth consecutive rise (+5.1%)

The company achieved record growth in postpaid customers, adding over 300,000 in 2025, reaching more than 8 million

IPTV segment waipu.tv saw a significant increase in customers (150,000 new users) and achieved record adjusted EBITDA of EUR 36 million

Overall group revenues were EUR 2,439.9 million, with stable but slightly below guidance figures; adjusted EBITDA was EUR 515.4 million

freenet's strategic focus shifted to becoming an "AI-first" company, with organizational restructuring including a leaner executive board

The mid-term financial ambition for 2028 was raised, targeting at least EUR 620 million in adjusted EBITDA and EUR 340 million in free cash flow, with waipu.tv expected to contribute significantly

The next important date, Conference call on the preliminary results of the 2025 fiscal year, at freenet is on 26.02.2026.

The price of freenet at the time of the news was 29,94EUR and was down -3,11 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.466,00PKT (-0,07 %).





