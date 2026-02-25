Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 2025 Preliminary Business Results Revealed

Einhell Germany AG's group revenue for 2025 reached EUR 1,157.7 million, a record high, up from EUR 1,109.7 million in the previous year.

The company achieved record earnings before taxes of EUR 107.9 million in 2025, compared to EUR 98.5 million in 2024.

The pre-tax return increased to 9.3% in 2025 from 8.9% the previous year.

The group result was above forecasts, with a result before PPA and tax of EUR 110.6 million.

The company maintains a solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of around 50%.

For 2026, sales are expected to be around EUR 1,200 million with a pre-tax return of approximately 9.0%.

The next important date, Publication of Annual Financial Report, at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 30.04.2026.

The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 82,95EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.






