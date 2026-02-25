    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsEinhell Germany Pref Bearer AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Einhell Germany Pref Bearer
    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 2025 Preliminary Business Results Revealed

    Einhell Germany AG enters 2026 on a strong footing, after posting record 2025 revenues and earnings, robust margins, and a solid balance sheet.

    Foto: maroke - stock.adobe.com
    • Einhell Germany AG's group revenue for 2025 reached EUR 1,157.7 million, a record high, up from EUR 1,109.7 million in the previous year.
    • The company achieved record earnings before taxes of EUR 107.9 million in 2025, compared to EUR 98.5 million in 2024.
    • The pre-tax return increased to 9.3% in 2025 from 8.9% the previous year.
    • The group result was above forecasts, with a result before PPA and tax of EUR 110.6 million.
    • The company maintains a solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of around 50%.
    • For 2026, sales are expected to be around EUR 1,200 million with a pre-tax return of approximately 9.0%.

    The next important date, The translation of "Veröffentlichung Jahresfinanzbericht" to English is "Publication of Annual Financial Report.", at Einhell Germany Pref Bearer is on 30.04.2026.

    The price of Einhell Germany Pref Bearer at the time of the news was 82,95EUR and was down -0,72 % compared with the previous day.


    Einhell Germany Pref Bearer

    ISIN:DE000A40ESU3WKN:A40ESU





    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
