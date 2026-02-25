Einhell Germany Pref Bearer: 2025 Preliminary Business Results Revealed
Einhell Germany AG enters 2026 on a strong footing, after posting record 2025 revenues and earnings, robust margins, and a solid balance sheet.
- Einhell Germany AG's group revenue for 2025 reached EUR 1,157.7 million, a record high, up from EUR 1,109.7 million in the previous year.
- The company achieved record earnings before taxes of EUR 107.9 million in 2025, compared to EUR 98.5 million in 2024.
- The pre-tax return increased to 9.3% in 2025 from 8.9% the previous year.
- The group result was above forecasts, with a result before PPA and tax of EUR 110.6 million.
- The company maintains a solid balance sheet with an equity ratio of around 50%.
- For 2026, sales are expected to be around EUR 1,200 million with a pre-tax return of approximately 9.0%.
