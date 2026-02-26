Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q4 2025 Results: Key Highlights
Adtran Networks SE closed Q4 2025 with solid revenue growth and stronger earnings, driven by optical transport demand—despite margin pressure from product mix and one-off effects.
- Adtran Networks SE reported Q4 2025 revenues of EUR 130.2 million, a 9.5% increase year-over-year
- Pro forma EBIT for Q4 2025 was EUR 4.0 million, up from EUR 2.9 million in Q4 2024, showing a 40.4% growth
- Gross profit remained stable at EUR 46.6 million, but gross margin declined from 39.2% to 35.7% due to product mix and one-time effects
- The company’s revenues were driven by demand for optical transport solutions, network modernization, and increased bandwidth needs
- Full FY 2025 report will be published on March 30, 2026
- The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and that pro forma financial results exclude certain non-recurring and non-cash charges
