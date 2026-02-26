Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q4 2025 Results: Key Highlights

Adtran Networks SE reported Q4 2025 revenues of EUR 130.2 million, a 9.5% increase year-over-year

Pro forma EBIT for Q4 2025 was EUR 4.0 million, up from EUR 2.9 million in Q4 2024, showing a 40.4% growth

Gross profit remained stable at EUR 46.6 million, but gross margin declined from 39.2% to 35.7% due to product mix and one-time effects

The company’s revenues were driven by demand for optical transport solutions, network modernization, and increased bandwidth needs

Full FY 2025 report will be published on March 30, 2026

The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and that pro forma financial results exclude certain non-recurring and non-cash charges

