    Adtran Networks SE Unveils Q4 2025 Results: Key Highlights

    Adtran Networks SE closed Q4 2025 with solid revenue growth and stronger earnings, driven by optical transport demand—despite margin pressure from product mix and one-off effects.

    • Adtran Networks SE reported Q4 2025 revenues of EUR 130.2 million, a 9.5% increase year-over-year
    • Pro forma EBIT for Q4 2025 was EUR 4.0 million, up from EUR 2.9 million in Q4 2024, showing a 40.4% growth
    • Gross profit remained stable at EUR 46.6 million, but gross margin declined from 39.2% to 35.7% due to product mix and one-time effects
    • The company’s revenues were driven by demand for optical transport solutions, network modernization, and increased bandwidth needs
    • Full FY 2025 report will be published on March 30, 2026
    • The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and that pro forma financial results exclude certain non-recurring and non-cash charges

    The next important date, Press release regarding the group/annual financial statement, at Adtran Networks is on 26.02.2026.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.947,58PKT (+0,33 %).


    ISIN:DE0005103006WKN:510300





