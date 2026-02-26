HENSOLDT 2025: Record Orders Confirm Strong Growth Path
Powered by surging demand and robust cash generation, the company delivers record orders, rising margins and a confident outlook through 2026.
- Record order intake of EUR 4,710m (+62% YoY), order backlog up to EUR 8,833m (+33%) and book-to-bill ratio rising to 1.9x, indicating strong and accelerated demand.
- Revenue increased to EUR 2,455m (≈+10% YoY), showing continued top-line growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 452m with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.4%, outperforming the company’s forecast.
- Adjusted free cash flow jumped to EUR 347m (vs. EUR 249m prior year); net leverage remained low and stable at 1.6x, supporting financial flexibility for investments.
- Management proposes a dividend of EUR 0.55 per share (+10% vs. prior year).
- 2026 guidance: revenue around EUR 2,750m, adjusted EBITDA margin raised to 18.5–19%, expected book-to-bill 1.5–2.0x and target net leverage ~1.5x.
The next important date, Preliminary annual financial results 2025 (Alternative: Preliminary annual financial results for 2025 — or: Preliminary full‑year financial results 2025.), at HENSOLDT is on 26.02.2026.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.486,34PKT (-0,01 %).
+1,23 %
-0,16 %
-9,00 %
+17,48 %
+65,95 %
+158,39 %
+452,59 %
+383,73 %
